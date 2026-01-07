OOIDA encourages members to apply for Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is encouraging members to remind their children, grandchildren and legal dependents to apply for the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund.

“Established in 1998, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund supports the educational goals of OOIDA members’ families,” OOIDA said. “Eligible applicants must be at least a high school senior and no older than 22. Each year, five scholarships are awarded — one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships.”

Children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members planning to attend a college or trade school are encouraged to apply. Truck drivers who are not currently OOIDA members but have children or grandchildren in need of scholarship assistance are also encouraged to consider joining the Association.

Application Requirements

Each applicant must submit a completed application, including a 500-word essay addressing the following questions:

What are three positive aspects of the influence of the trucker in your life?

How does your choice of an educational goal utilize the strongest attributes of your personality?

What changes do you see on the road, in five or 10 years, that would improve the trucking industry

Applications must also include a high school or college transcript, proof of enrollment from an institution of higher education prior to receiving the award, and a photo of the applicant.

All application materials are reviewed by the OOIDA Scholarship Committee, which is appointed by the OOIDA Board of Directors. The committee conducts a blind evaluation of essays and supporting documents before selecting scholarship recipients.

OOIDA encourages students to apply early and not wait until the deadline. Scholarship applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1.

Required application and cover letter forms are available for download here.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by letter following the Association’s Spring Board Meeting. OOIDA will verify enrollment and deposit scholarship funds directly into the student’s account at the institution of higher learning. Funds are typically available during the first week of August. Each scholarship is renewable for up to three additional years, contingent upon completion of an annual renewal form.

For more information about the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Program, contact:

Charles Sperry

OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Program

1 NW OOIDA Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Grain Valley, MO 64029

[email protected]

Previous Scholarship Recipients

The 2025 recipient of the $2,000 scholarship was Wyatt Arntt, son of OOIDA senior member Steve Arntt of Goodland, Kan. The $1,000 scholarship recipients were Cooper Daniel, Madison Woehrle, Sig Halvorson, and Michael Rotondo. Owen Pingel was named the alternate.