Semi truck rolls over on Interstate 70 in Missouri during two-vehicle crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Rainy weather and standing water was a factor in a crash in Missouri on Saturday.
A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday after authorities say her vehicle hydroplaned and as she was passing an 18-wheeler.
The crash occurred on Interstate 70 in Cooper County near mile-marker 113.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report stated a 34-year-old woman from Ballwin, Mo. was passing Kenworth big rig when her vehicle hydroplaned and she hit a guardrail.
Her 2022 Hyundai Elantra came to rest partially blocking the right lane.
The semi, driven by a 28-year-old Liberal, Kans. man, then struck the Elantra and jack knifed before overturning and striking the concrete median barrier, according to the MSHP report.
There was no update on the conditions of the two drivers.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.