State police in New York remove 49 big rigs from service for violations in Thursday enforcement operation.

The New York State Police (NYSP) took a day to run a concentrated operation along the Thruway last week.

Thursday was that day.

In a press release, NYSP revealed the results.

The NYSP conducted targeted traffic enforcements along the Thruway focused on unsafe driving behaviors, along with commercial vehicle safety inspections.

“The initiative comes in light of multiple recent crashes this winter that involved dozens of tractor trailers, other commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles<" NYSP's release stated. "While no serious injuries resulted, the incidents created major traffic impacts and necessitated large-scale responses, particularly for those crashes that occurred in the western part of the state." “A core mission of the State Police is to ensure the safety of the state’s roadways, and our troopers work hard every day to successfully carry out this mandate," Superintendent Steven G. James said. "Focused enforcement details such as these allow us to proactively respond to specific challenges, educate the public about safe driving, and when necessary, remove unsafe vehicles and motorists from the road. We’ve had an active winter and it’s not over yet. While we can’t control Mother Nature’s impact on road conditions, we can—and must—control how we operate behind the wheel. Stay alert, drive responsibly for the conditions, make sure your vehicle is in proper condition, and obey the law. Your actions can help eliminate risks to you and all other motorists.” During Thursday's operation, troopers issued 535 tickets to both passenger and commercial operators, of which 42% (224) were for speeding. Other tickets included Move Over Law violations, electronic device use/distracted driving, and no seatbelt, along with other vehicle and traffic law violations. The tickets also included specific commercial vehicle violations such as equipment, permit and registration violations. Troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) inspected 148 commercial vehicles and 49 were immediately taken out of service due to safety-related violations, including being overweight or over height. Citations were also issued to 60 commercial vehicle operators who attempted to avoid the CVEU checkpoint. Additionally, Troop T made four DWI arrests on February 26. “Ensuring that commercial vehicles on the Thruway are properly maintained and operated safely is essential to protecting everyone who relies on our system," Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said. "Commercial drivers not only play a vital role in our state’s economy, professional drivers also play a critical role in keeping our roadways safe, and we urge all operators to follow the rules of the road, conduct regular vehicle inspections, and make safety their top priority. We are grateful to the New York State Police Troop T for their unwavering commitment to enforcing commercial vehicle regulations and keeping the traveling public and our employees safe. Their partnership is vital in helping us maintain the Thruway as one of the safest highway systems in the country.”