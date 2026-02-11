SUV driver crashes into disabled big rig on I-80 in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind.— A driver of an SUV using the shoulder of Interstate 80 as a travel lane was seriously injured when the SUV crashed into a disabled big rig.

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated that on Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m., troopers responded to an injury crash on Interstate 80 in the westbound direction, west of Burr Street.

ISP says a preliminary investigation indicated that a blue 1999 GMC Yukon was traveling on the right shoulder while passing other vehicles.

At that time, ISP says a disabled 2016 Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded trailer, was parked on the right shoulder due to a mechanical failure. The semi was unable to move and had emergency warning triangles properly deployed behind the trailer.

The Yukon struck the rear of the parked trailer at a high rate of speed, trapping the driver inside the vehicle. The Gary Fire Department responded and extricated the driver after an extended rescue effort. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by UCAN medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

Interstate 80 westbound was closed for just over one hour to allow for the helicopter landing and crash investigation.

“This crash serves as an important reminder that the shoulder is intended for EMERGENCY use only,” ISP stated. “Disabled vehicles are often stopped on the shoulder and using it as a travel lane significantly increases the risk of serious crashes. This crash remains under investigation.”