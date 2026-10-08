Teen killed in motorcycle crash with semi-truck in Arkansas

HEMPSTED COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcycle versus big rig crash claimed the life of an Arkansas teen on Tuesday morning.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that the crash occurred at 9:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 371 in rural Hempsted County.

Police say 2024 Kawasaki operated by Payton Jordan, 18, of Nashville, Ark., drove the motorcycle left of center and collided with a 2019 Western Star.

ASP did not report if the truck driver had been physically injured.