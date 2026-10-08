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Teen killed in motorcycle crash with semi-truck in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Teen killed in motorcycle crash with semi-truck in Arkansas
A teen motorcycle rider died after a crash with a Western Star truck.

HEMPSTED COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcycle versus big rig crash claimed the life of an Arkansas teen on Tuesday morning.

A fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated that the crash occurred at 9:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 371 in rural Hempsted County.

Police say 2024 Kawasaki operated by Payton Jordan, 18, of Nashville, Ark., drove the motorcycle left of center and collided with a 2019 Western Star.

ASP did not report if the truck driver had been physically injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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