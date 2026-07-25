Truck driver killed in Idaho crash

RATHDRUM, Idaho – A truck driver in Idaho was killed in a fiery crash in Idaho on Friday.
The Idaho State Police (ISP) issued a press release that the agency is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning at approximately 05:30 AM on State Highway 53 near milepost 7 in Kootenai County, Idaho.
ISP stated its preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Peterbilt work truck driven by a 51-year-old male from Spirit Lake, Idaho was traveling westbound on Highway 53, failed to maintain its lane of travel, crossed the eastbound lane, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree on the eastbound roadside, overturned, and caught fire.
The driver and sole occupant of the Peterbilt appeared to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to injuries at the scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.