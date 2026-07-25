Truck driver killed in Idaho crash

RATHDRUM, Idaho – A truck driver in Idaho was killed in a fiery crash in Idaho on Friday.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) issued a press release that the agency is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning at approximately 05:30 AM on State Highway 53 near milepost 7 in Kootenai County, Idaho.

ISP stated its preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Peterbilt work truck driven by a 51-year-old male from Spirit Lake, Idaho was traveling westbound on Highway 53, failed to maintain its lane of travel, crossed the eastbound lane, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree on the eastbound roadside, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the Peterbilt appeared to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.