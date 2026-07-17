Trucker dead after rollover crash in Utah

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck driver is dead after a rollover crash in Utah on Interstate 84.

According to information from the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash occurred Thursday morning at approximately 2:06 a.m.

Police say a semi truck carrying apples was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 108. USP’s report stated that the truck failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and overturned on the roadway. The male driver was unrestrained and ejected from the truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One male passenger was sleeping in the truck at the time and was uninjured.