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Trucker dead after rollover crash in Utah

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker dead after rollover crash in Utah
A semi-truck carrying apples was involved in a fatal crash on I-84. (Courtesy UHP)

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck driver is dead after a rollover crash in Utah on Interstate 84.

According to information from the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash occurred Thursday morning at approximately 2:06 a.m.

Police say a semi truck carrying apples was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 108. USP’s report stated that the truck failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and overturned on the roadway. The male driver was unrestrained and ejected from the truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One male passenger was sleeping in the truck at the time and was uninjured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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