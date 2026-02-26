TheTrucker.com
Trucker dies in one-vehicle crash in Georgia

By Bruce Guthrie -
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A trucker was killed in a one-vehicle crash in west Georgia on Wednesday night.

Accorrding to an 11 Alive reporter Cody Alcorn, a Georgia State Police (GSP) trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash with a fatal injury on I-20 at mile marker 5 in Haralson County near Waco, Georgia.

According to Alcorn’s report, citing the GSP investigation showed that a white tractor trailer failed to maintain proper lane and left the roadway to the left.

The tractor trailer struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was reportedly unrestrained during the crash, and was ejected and suffered a fatal injury.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

