Trucker killed in Arkansas crash involving two big rigs

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri truck driver was killed on Interstate 55 in Arkansas on Wednesday.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary stated that a 2022 Peterbilt was stopped in the right lane on I-55 northbound at the 21-mile marker near Turrell, Arkansas due to a backup in traffic.

A 2012 Kenworth driven by Franklin Alan McArthur, 66, of Hayti, Missouri struck the rear of the Peterbilt, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Police say McArthur died as a result of the crash. Police did not identify the Peterbilt driver, nor did police disclose his condition.