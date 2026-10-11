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Trucker killed in Arkansas crash involving two big rigs

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker killed in Arkansas crash involving two big rigs
A truck driver was killed in an Arkansas crash on I-55.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri truck driver was killed on Interstate 55 in Arkansas on Wednesday.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary stated that a 2022 Peterbilt was stopped in the right lane on I-55 northbound at the 21-mile marker near Turrell, Arkansas due to a backup in traffic.

A 2012 Kenworth driven by Franklin Alan McArthur, 66, of Hayti, Missouri struck the rear of the Peterbilt, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Police say McArthur died as a result of the crash. Police did not identify the Peterbilt driver, nor did police disclose his condition.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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