Trucker killed in single-vehicle crash in Idaho

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho – A trucker is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

In a press release, Idaho State Police (ISP) stated it is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Thursday night at approximately 10:37 a.m. at milepost 154 on US93 northbound, east of Challis.

According to the report, a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by a 51-year-old male from Ammon, was hauling a trailer loaded with gravel and traveling northbound on US Highway 93. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and traveled into the borrow pit. The driver attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway. The tractor returned to the road, but the trailer was still in the borrow pit when the tractor and trailer became detached. The tractor rolled once and came to rest on its wheels. The trailer overturned onto its top.

Police say the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.