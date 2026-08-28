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Trucker killed in single-vehicle crash in Idaho

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker killed in single-vehicle crash in Idaho
Idaho State Police responded to a big rig crash Thursday night that claimed the life of the driver.

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho – A trucker is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

In a press release, Idaho State Police (ISP) stated it is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Thursday night at approximately 10:37 a.m. at milepost 154 on US93 northbound, east of Challis.

According to the report, a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by a 51-year-old male from Ammon, was hauling a trailer loaded with gravel and traveling northbound on US Highway 93. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and traveled into the borrow pit. The driver attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway. The tractor returned to the road, but the trailer was still in the borrow pit when the tractor and trailer became detached. The tractor rolled once and came to rest on its wheels. The trailer overturned onto its top.

Police say the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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