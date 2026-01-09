Woman dead in Indiana crash on Interstate 70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP) says its troopers are investigating an early Thursday morning crash that claimed a life on Intertate 70.

According to a press release, ISP dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls at approximately 4:32 a.m. indicating a serious crash on I-70 eastbound near Sam Jones Expressway on the west side of Indianapolis.

“When first responders arrived they located a severely damaged vehicle with an unresponsive woman entrapped in the wreckage,” the release stated. “Despite life saving efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was also a semi tractor-trailer involved in the crash, the semi driver was not injured.”

Preliminary investigation by ISP Crash investigators determined a 2011 Kia was eastbound on I-70 near Sam Jones Expressway, the Kia went out of control striking the concrete median barrier then across all lanes to the right and struck a parked semi on the right shoulder. The semi driver had parked on the shoulder prior to the crash occurring.

Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation however excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the driver of the Kia losing control.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer responded to the scene to recover the remains of the deceased. Also assisting was the Indianapolis Fire Department and IEMS.