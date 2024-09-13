TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News

OOIDA partners with TAT for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

By Dana Guthrie -
OOIDA and TAT are partnering to give away a Blue Tiger headset during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The drawing will be held Sept. 18 at Truck World in Hubbard, Ohio. (Courtesy: Truck World)

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is joining forces with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) Sept. 15-21.

“For more than 50 years, OOIDA has been one of the loudest voices for all the hard-working men and women that keep America moving,” said Norita Taylor, director of public relations for OOIDA. “We look forward to continuing to work on their behalf in the future and thank them for all they do.”

According to a press release, TAT is teaming up with OOIDA and Blue Tiger USA for a giveaway on Facebook during NTDAW. In an effort to honor owner-operators TAT and OOIDA will give away five over-the-ear, hands-free Storm Headsets, donated by Blue Tiger.

The giveaway will be announced on TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages on Monday, Sept. 16, during NTDAW. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. CST.

OOIDA will also make an appearance at Truck World with additional celebrations for the week.

“If you’re in Hubbard, Ohio, or planning a stop at Truck World between Sept. 16-18, keep an eye out for the spirit tour truck,” OOIDA said in a social media post. “While there, tour truck driver Marty Ellis or our fuel card specialist, Trevor Williams, can help you new or renew your OOIDA membership. This counts as ONE entry into the giveaway. If you’re a lifetime member, you can still enter by bringing your membership card or knowing your member number so we can look you up in our system.”
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

