OOIDA partners with TAT for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is joining forces with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) Sept. 15-21.

“For more than 50 years, OOIDA has been one of the loudest voices for all the hard-working men and women that keep America moving,” said Norita Taylor, director of public relations for OOIDA. “We look forward to continuing to work on their behalf in the future and thank them for all they do.”

According to a press release, TAT is teaming up with OOIDA and Blue Tiger USA for a giveaway on Facebook during NTDAW. In an effort to honor owner-operators TAT and OOIDA will give away five over-the-ear, hands-free Storm Headsets, donated by Blue Tiger.

The giveaway will be announced on TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages on Monday, Sept. 16, during NTDAW. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. CST.

OOIDA will also make an appearance at Truck World with additional celebrations for the week.