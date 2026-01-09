Pilot launches redesigned app and new meal deals

Pilot is announcing the launch of its newly redesigned app along with new meal deals.

The all-new Pilot app has been redesigned with faster and more intuitive experience that keeps drivers moving. The update is the next phase in building a unified and consistent brand for Pilot—at the pump, in stores and online.

“Every journey is better with a wingman, and the Pilot app is built to be that trusted companion,” said Kari Irons, vice president of marketing and brand at Pilot. “Together with mobile ordering and our redesigned website, we’re connecting the dots across the entire digital experience so drivers can plan ahead, save time and enjoy more rewarding stops with Pilot.”

The New Pilot App

The new Pilot app reimagines the digital experience with a simplified and personalized interface that is easier to navigate and designed with drivers in mind. Whether planning a long haul or making a quick stop, travelers can use the Pilot app for a smoother ride with:

A cleaner, easier-to-use experience.

More personalized features that fit the journey.

Faster everything – features, rewards, offers and performance.

Improved reliability and security for peace of mind.

With the Pilot app’s newly reimagined driver profiles, users can now switch from a professional driver to an auto driver with the click of a button, eliminating the need for separate accounts. This makes it easier for guests to take advantage of the amenities, offers and rewards at every stop.

New Meal Deal Combos

In-store, Pilot has introduced new Meal Deal Combos focused on everyday value, available now through March 3. With a deal for breakfast and a deal for lunch & dinner, drivers can keep their tanks full all day long. Deals include:

$6 Breakfast Meal Deal: Any freshly prepared breakfast sandwich, including the featured sausage, egg and cheese croissant, paired with a 16-oz Monster Java coffee drink for a quick, satisfying start to the day.

Any freshly prepared breakfast sandwich, including the featured sausage, egg and cheese croissant, paired with a 16-oz Monster Java coffee drink for a quick, satisfying start to the day. $8 Lunch & Dinner Meal Deal: A made-to-order chicken sandwich (spicy, Southern or homestyle, based on availability), served with any standard-size Frito-Lay bag of chips and a beverage choice of a 20-oz bottled Pepsi product or any size fountain drink.

A Unified Digital Experience

The Pilot app is part of Pilot’s digital offerings designed to create exceptional experiences for its guests. The company recently launched a redesigned website featuring a modern look and streamlined navigation that provides guests with another fast, intuitive way to plan stops, check amenities and reserve showers and parking.

“Together, the website, mobile ordering and the updated Pilot app offer a consistent, connected experience to make the most of every mile,” Pilot said.