Fair Chance Recruiting: Hiring justice-impacted CDL drivers may be solution to turnover for some carriers

Many fleet operators and human resources professionals agree that driver turnover and a lack of qualified applicants available to fill open positions is an ongoing challenge for motor carriers.

This issue was addressed during a panel discussion hosted by the Women In Trucking Association. Molly Raynor, senior talent acquisition specialist for KeHe Distributors, served as the moderator, with panelists Tracy Rushing, executive director of safety and recruiting for R.E. Garrison Trucking, and James Hazelton, employer partnerships manager for FreeWorld.

“We know we need more drivers, and frankly, we know we need more women drivers,” Raynor said. “But today we’re talking about a specific, often overlooked, talent pool.”

That demographic is drivers with criminal records, or “justice-impacted” applicants.

Raynor kicked off the session with a staggering statistic: Nearly 80 million Americans have a criminal record. That averages out to almost one in three adults.

Because many employers won’t even consider hiring an applicant with a criminal record, “that leaves a third of our American workforce on the sidelines,” she said. That’s where the practice of fair chance recruiting comes in.

Fair chance recruiting

For those unfamiliar with the term, fair chance recruiting — sometimes called “ban the box” — is the practice of evaluating an applicant’s skills and qualifications before having them “check the box” noting any criminal history. Proponents say this approach, while not the right choice for every employer, allows job seekers to be judged on their merit rather than their rap sheet.

According to Raynor, justice-impacted applicants are “ready, willing, able, and often highly motivated to rebuild their lives behind the wheel.”

It’s important to note that practicing fair chance recruiting does NOT mean putting safety on the back burner.

“Any discussion of hiring must begin and end with safety,” Raynor said, noting that carriers that are considering fair chance policies should ask themselves some hard questions, both about hiring practices in general and about safety.

“Are our current hiring policies truly safety policies, or are they simply policies of exclusion? Are we mistakenly filtering out some of the most determined, dedicated and safety-conscious future drivers?” she said. “A past mistake — often tied to abuse, trafficking or economic survival — can create a permanent barrier.”

Through organizations like FreeWorld, Hazelton said, people with criminal histories can earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and get help finding a job.

Fostering retention

There’s no question that hiring drivers with criminal records is a risk; however, that risk can pay off in loyal, dedicated employees that genuinely appreciate having a chance to rebuild their lives.

Rushing, Raynor and Hazelton all report seeing higher retention rates among justice-impacted employees.

In fact, Rushing says, turnover is 40% lower for this demographic at R.E. Garrison.

“For many of them, we are the first company that had a ‘yes, we can’ attitude (regarding their legal history),” she said.

“We are very transparent. It’s very important to us that every driver, whether justice-impacted or not, understands that other individuals who have made a commitment to us have to be protected,” she continued. “With some individuals, we have to say, ‘yes, we can — but should we? Are you the right choice for our fleet?’”

When the answer is “yes,” however, Rushing says companies have a chance to help build families and communities.

“When we create an opportunity for a justice-impacted individual to be successful, (it goes beyond) the driver’s seat,” she said.

The recidivism factor

Recidivism — the likelihood of someone with a criminal background to commit repeat offenses — is a very real factor for employers with fair chance hiring practices. According to Hazelton, more than half of offenders released from incarceration go back to prison within three years.

The question for motor carriers becomes: What if we hire a former felon as a driver and they re-offend while on the clock?

Hazelton says it’s important to review the available data, both about the individual and about recidivism. However, he also notes that in his experience serious offenders may actually be less prone to recidivism than those convicted of misdemeanors.

“They’ve been in prison for a very long time; they’ve learned their lesson,” he explained.

Hazelton has a personal motivation for helping others through Free World.

“I’m actually justice impacted myself,” he shared. “About 15 years ago, I got in trouble, stealing some stuff when I was in college.”

Unlike many participants in the Free World program, he says, he received strong support from his family.

“When I got out, I finished my degree, got out into the job market — and found out really quickly that nobody wanted a communications major with a theft charge,” he said

Luckily, a family member helped him earn his CDL and become a professional driver.

“I worked my way up into operations management across the oil field, construction, general freight. I got into the recruiting side of this space — and now I’m doing this great job where I get to help folks go through that same journey,” he said.

Hazelton says FreeWorld has graduated about 3,000 CDL holders over the past five years, with only a 5% recidivism rate.

Beyond the box

Practices in some places go beyond the box which is an area on an employment application that asks specifically if a person has a felony conviction.

“It’s bias, right?” Raynor said, offering an idea about how hiring might proceed in an unbiased manner.

“At KeHe, we have a very strict adjudication process that our compliance team reviews for individual cases,” she said. “Not all criminal cases are apples and oranges.”

Raynor’s company takes into account numerous factors, including the type of offense and the severity of the infraction.

Hazelton says KeHe’s numbers bear out the results, noting that participants in the company’s fair chance program have a lower turnover rate.

“They actually read responses to those pre-adverse notices, right, that most of us maybe just sit and expect to never see back,” Hazelton said. “But they’ve had 20% better retention.”

“So it just goes to show you, you give someone a good job, you give them a fair chance, maybe, and you get built-in loyalty,” Hazelton said. “You get someone who is grateful.”

In addition to the increased chance of hiring a loyal, dependable employee, federal and state funding is available for employers, ranging from a $2,400 tax credit to reimbursement for on-the-job-training, wage reimbursement, retention grants and more.

This story originally appeared in the January/February 2026 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.