Fleetworthy introduces new partner program: Simplifying access to fleet readiness

ALBANY, N.Y., — Fleetworthy announced the launch of its new Partner Program, a channel initiative designed to simplify how fleets access and manage Fleetworthy’s complete fleet readiness solutions.

In a recent news release, the company stated that he new program” unifies Fleetworthy’s full portfolio of fleet safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions into a single, streamlined partner framework.”

“Designed for partner enablement and scalability, it allows partners such as leading ELD and technology providers to act as a single point of contact – delivering fleets and owner-operators a one-stop experience to activate and manage Fleetworthy’s full suite of solutions,” the release stated.

This approach replaces disconnected point products with a more efficient way to run fleet operations, according to Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy.

“As fleets face mounting regulatory pressure, higher operating costs, and growing demands for real-time insight, they’re looking to simplify their technology stack,” Fogarty said. “The Fleetworthy Partner Program brings our solutions together in a way that helps partners deliver a more connected experience for customers – improving safety outcomes, reducing compliance risk, gaining better control over toll spend, and ultimately lowering the total cost of fleet operations.”

“Fleetworthy’s new Partner Program makes it easier for fleets to access fleet readiness solutions,” said Emilie Campbell, Sr. Director of Partner Management at Platform Science. “Our north star has always been to provide fleets with the ultimate choice in safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass capabilities. We are proud that our partnership with Fleetworthy helps deliver that plus an even more streamlined and efficient fleet experience.”

A partner-first ecosystem built for scale

For its partners, Fleetworthy says the new program unifies engagement through one program, one portal, and one support model, making it easier to offer, deploy, and support Fleetworthy’s solutions.

According to the release, the program supports multiple partner types, including referral, reseller, distribution, marketplace, affiliate, and technology alliance partners, enabling organizations to participate in ways that align with their business model.

The Fleetworthy Partner Program is available to both current and new partners.

“Existing Fleetworthy partners will transition into the unified program with full access to tools, incentives, and enablement resources,” the release stated.

For more information or to join the Fleetworthy Partner Program, visit: https://fleetworthy.com/fleetworthy-partner-program/.