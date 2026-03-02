ICSA announces Rasmussen’s departure, Nelson’s promotion

Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA) Board Chair Brett Sant announced that Executive Director Karen Rasmussen left the role effective March 1, 2026.

In a release issued recently, ICSA stated that Rasmussen helped found the organization in 2019 and became its Executive Director in 2020 following her retirement as President & CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance.

Rasmussen reduced her ICSA role in July 2025 to became parttime Executive Director of the 150-member ProMusica Arizona Chorale & Orchestra and is leaving ICSA to devote more time to that role. Rasmussen has also sung with ProMusicaAZ since 2017.

“Karen has demonstrated exceptional dedication to ICSA’s mission and to the single-truck operators and small fleets that we serve,” said an email message ICSA sent to its members and corporate partners.

“She strengthened member engagement, supported critical safety initiatives, and helped position ICSA for continued growth. Her steady leadership has made a lasting impact on this organization. We are sincerely grateful for all she has done and continues to do for ICSA.

“While we will certainly miss her daily leadership, we are pleased to share that Karen will remain actively involved with ICSA as a member of the Board of Directors,” the letter said.

The letter also announced that ICSA’s current Director of Operations, Shawn Nelson, is being promoted to Executive Director.

“Shawn brings strong operational experience, institutional knowledge, and commitment to our members,” Sant said. “His experience and steady leadership will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for the association.”

The Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA), a non-profit membership organization founded in 2019, offers cost-effective safety tools and access to insurance coverage for qualified single-truck operators and small fleets. ICSA’s mission is to improve highway safety by engaging small truckers, who make up the bulk of the trucking industry in the U.S., by providing them cost-effective technology and safety tools not normally available to them. ICSA’s low membership dues and access to competitive insurance products allow everyone to join and receive safety benefits that lead to greater profitability. Visit our website today to learn more about ICSA at safecarriers.org. ICSA was formed to help small, independent motor carriers improve highway safety by providing access to tools and resources at costs normally reserved for large fleets.