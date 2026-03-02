STG Logistics announces Memphis expansion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio,— STG Logistics (STG) announced it is walking in Memphis after it announced recently the opening of a new cross-dock warehouse facility “marking a significant step in the company’s continued inland expansion strategy.”

According to its release, the Memphis location “strengthens STG’s growing domestic footprint and reflects the company’s ongoing investment in scalable infrastructure to meet evolving customer needs.”

STG said the opportunity emerged through a new partnership when a large marketplace retailer seeking enhanced domestic freight support engaged STG.

“STG has been thoughtfully exploring the expansion of our inland footprint for several years,” said Troy Barton, Vice President of CFS/Transload at STG. “When a customer approached us with significant domestic transportation needs, we recognized a strong strategic alignment. This facility allows us to apply our operational expertise in a way that advances our inland and domestic initiatives while delivering at the high standards our partners expect.”

STG says the new facility is designed for scale and efficiency.

It features 150 dock doors and a large, secured yard, enabling the safe, high-velocity movement of freight with speed and precision. The cross-dock layout supports streamlined transfers and optimized throughput, positioning the operation for long-term growth.

“Beyond operational expansion, the Memphis facility is expected to contribute meaningful economic impact to the region,” STG stated. “Upon opening, the cross-dock is projected to create hundreds of jobs over the next year, including full-time roles in operations, logistics, and support services. Positions will range from entry-level warehouse associates and drivers to skilled technicians and supervisory staff, offering opportunities across a variety of experience levels.”

In addition to direct employment, the facility is expected to generate indirect job growth through increased demand for local transportation suppliers, maintenance contractors, staffing agencies and specialized vendors.

“Together, these investments will support stable, long-term employment opportunities and further strengthen Memphis’s position as a critical logistics hub,” the release stated. “The opening aligns with STG Logistics’ long-term vision of expanding its service offerings in ways that reflect the company’s operational blueprint and deep industry experience.”

“Leveraging our extensive experience, we create unique, flexible, and sustainable service offerings built to perform,” Barton added. “We apply that same expertise to new opportunities, building sustainable solutions positioned for long-term success.”