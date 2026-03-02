Civil settlement reached with moving companies and owner for fraudulent household goods practices

Florida’s Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General’s Office (DOT-OIG) reached a settlement agreement on February 10, with NYC Holdings, LLC (NYC), Navistar Van Lines, LLC (Navistar), and its owner, Zane Taranto, according to a recent media release on the case.

According to that release, the complaint alleges that Taranto deliberately engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices by advertising and selling services to consumers in Florida and across the country through NYC, Navistar, and multiple other moving companies.

As part of the settlement, NYC, Navistar, and Taranto, represented as a single entity, owe $1,450,833 in civil penalties and $318,984 in consumer restitution.

The release also states that the final settlement also included $64,241 in legal fees to be paid to the Florida Attorney General’s Office. The complete amount, including restitution, penalties, and attorney costs, totaled $1,834,058.