Isela: The ATA has announced the formation of an advisory board comprised of trucking industry stakeholders and law enforcement officials. The purpose of the Advisory Board to provide direction on ways to grow and strengthen relationships between the trucking industry and law enforcement. The 22, member panel will meet bi-monthly and focus on issues including combatting human trafficking, increasing truck parking capacity, ensuring driver safety at rest stops, commercial motor vehicle safety and security and enhancing training for drivers and safety personnel. The ATA president stated, “No two groups have a stronger or more consistent presence on our nation’s highway than law enforcement and American trucker.” Now that’s some pretty cool collab!

Carlin: A San Francisco startup is developing a business in which it believes that will keep truckers from being held up at receiver yards. The company called Baton has raised $10.5M to develop a network of “Drop Zones” outside of busy city centers. Here is how “Drop Zone” works. Drivers would drop off their loaded freight at a Drop Zone yard and local fleets would then head to the Drop Zone, pick up the freight and deliver it to the final destination. And the driver who originally dropped it off gets to head to their next load without any delays. Drop Zones locations can be found in Los Angeles, but the company plans to open more Drop Zones in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas within the next year and a half.

Isela: A trucker driver in Caddo, Louisiana had to be freed from his big rig that had smashed into a bridge. The driver’s truck got struck on an overpass beam as he was on Interstate 220 and Lakeshore Drive. The cab was seriously damaged and trapped the driver inside. The driver was rescued by EMS, who had to use the jaws of life to extract him from his cab. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries….. but we hope he was soon released and back with his family.

Carlin: Over the weekend a tractor trailer decided to take a different route that is notorious for winding dirt roads and typically requires vehicles with high clearance and four wheel drive. The driver took North Star Mesa Road, in the Gila National Forest in New Mexico and well, got stuck – forcing the closure of the road and several others. According to State Police the shut down could last until April 27th.

Isela: A truck driver was busted when he attempted to smuggle illegal immigrants in Pearsall, Tx. According to a witness they noticed an arm swinging from the back of the truck and then witnessed someone sticking their head out of the same opening. The witness called police and they responded quickly. When the big rig was pulled over, illegal immigrants jumped from the trailer and began to flee the scene – including the truck driver who tried to blend in with the fleeing immigrants. Witnesses were able to identify the driver based on his clothing. Several immigrants are believed to have escaped but the driver is currently in federal custody. You can run but you can’t hide.

Carlin: On a positive note we have a senior citizen who is showing her appreciation for truckers by hand delivering personalized thank-you cards. Mrs. Beverly Perrin noticed the essential work truck drivers perform despite the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic this past year. We all know if it wasn’t for our drivers we would not have food on the shelves. So, Beverly and her husband Dick took it upon themselves to hand out some thank you cards to a truck stop near their Chatham home in Ontario. To date they have handed out 1,000 cards. The cards read “Thank you so much for bringing supplies to our stores. Even though it is sometimes under harsh circumstances. Take Care. Stay Safe. God’s blessing on you always. Love Beverly Perrin, a very grateful senior.”

