2027 Third-Party Logistics Study puts AI, partnerships and supply chain resilience in the spotlight

READING, Penn. — The 2027 Third-Party Logistics Study, released in conjunction with the annual Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE conference, once again tackles timely topics in the U.S. supply chain that includes AI, strategic partnerships and resilience.

Dr. John Langley, emeritus professor at the University of Tennessee, is the study’s founder and creator. It is supported by Penske Logistics and NTT DATA.

“This year’s 3PL Study examines several topics that are of significant, critical interest to managing domestic and global supply chains,” Langley said.

Each year, the research provides a deeper dive into the current state of the 3PL market and tackles contemporary issues. Supply chain leaders complete a survey to provide a better understanding of the landscape.

The publication features these special supply chain sections:

AI adoption.

Strategic partnerships facilitated by alignment and collaboration.

Resilience and risk mitigation in shipper and 3PL relationships.

Freight fraud and cargo theft.

Key Findings

AI is here now. AI adoption is well embedded in supply chain operational planning and execution. Shippers are using it for predictive analytics and risk planning at a higher rate (66%) when compared with 3PLs (43%). Third-party providers are using it for generative AI, machine learning, optimization and autonomous decision making. A few barriers to wider spread adoption include data quality and availability (61%), legacy system integration (54%), and budget constraints (46%).

The right strategic partnerships can benefit both the shipper and the 3PL. Shippers, in 39% of responses, noted that their outsourced logistics expenditures are connected to strategic partnerships with 3PLs, and 3PLs stated that 54% of their revenues are linked to strategic partnerships with their customers. What are important components for shippers? Trust and open communication sit atop the list, followed by operational excellence and agility.

Supply chain resilience is now a core strategic capability. Transportation capacity disruptions are top-of-mind for shippers and 3PLs by an overwhelming margin. Shippers are combating disruptions via network flexibility, which includes multi-carrier and multi-modal strategies, alternative sourcing and inventory buffering. The 3PLs are placing a stronger emphasis on cybersecurity risks than shippers are, by a 42% to 29% margin.

Freight fraud is more concerning for both the shipper and the 3PL. About 69% of 3PLs are extremely satisfied with technology defenses against freight theft, with only 36% of shippers feeling as confident in this area. A key solution can be found in the area of technology, but the study found that process discipline is still key, which is challenged when the supply chain is tasked with speedier shipments.

AI Impacts

“This year’s 3PL study has some excellent insights on the use of technology, particularly with artificial intelligence, that can help accelerate a shipper’s supply chain performance,” said Vishwa Ram, vice president data science and analytics for Penske Logistics

A Wake Up Call

“The study shows data quality and legacy integration remain the top barriers to scaling AI, and that should be a wake-up call,” said Jonathan Whitaker, managing director supply chain consulting, NTT. “The technology is ready — what’s lagging is the foundation underneath it. Organizations that treat data and systems as strategic infrastructure, not an afterthought, will be the ones that turn AI from a pilot into a competitive advantage.”

Click here to access the study.