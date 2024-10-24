A new force awakens: Thermo King West acquires Thermo King Central Carolinas; rebrands as Force TK

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Thermo King West, an authorized Thermo King sales, service and parts dealership, has acquired Thermo King Central Carolinas and its affiliated companies including Thermo King of Roanoke, Triad Thermo King, Mountaineer Thermo King and Mr. Truck Parts; the company will also rebrand as Force TK.

“We are ecstatic to add the Thermo King Central Carolinas family to our team,” said Jeff Riley, Thermo King West president. “Thermo King Central Carolinas is recognized as one of the premier Thermo King dealers in North America. This is a natural alignment for us, as we are all committed to the highest level of service. Together, we’ll be able to elevate our solutions even further and provide additional support for customers.”

According to a company press release, Thermo King West, which also operates Thermo King Chesapeake, now has 13 locations across nine states providing refrigeration equipment and uptime support for the transportation industry: Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The company now has more than 300 employees, 132 of which are Thermo King Certified Technicians. Nine of the 13 locations have been designated Blue Track Select by Thermo King Corporation.

“We have always regarded Thermo King West as a leading Thermo King dealer, said Jim Christian, Thermo King Central Carolinas president. “We are eager to become a critical part of the organization.”

A New Brand Takes Shape

Amid this acquisition, Thermo King West has made the strategic decision to rebrand as Force TK. The new name encompasses the diversified solutions and regions the company serves. The rebrand will reinforce that all employees and customers across numerous business lines operate as a cohesive unit.

“As we have diversified throughout the years, we needed a single brand that unifies our teams and makes it easier for our customers to understand our business model and benefits,” Riley said. “This rebrand reflects the expertise and innovation of everyone here, aligning our identity with the diverse talents that power our company.”

Thermo King West was founded in 1999 by William Riley, as an authorized Thermo King sales, service and parts provider in Arizona and New Mexico. Within three years, the company added locations in Texas and Wyoming. Operations were expanded into Maryland and Delaware in 2005, operating as Thermo King Chesapeake. The company has been headquartered in Tolleson, Arizona since 2014.

In addition to refrigerated transportation solutions, Force TK offers specialized equipment and services for spotter trucks, utility vehicles and more.

For more information about solutions, services and upcoming announcements, visit ForceTK.com.