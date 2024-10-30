A showcase of brilliance: 2024 IFDA National Championship winners announced

McLEAN, Va. – The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) held its annual skills and safety competition for truck drivers and warehouse associates on Oct. 25 to celebrate the very best industrial athletes in various truck driving and warehouse challenges to determine the nation’s best.

“This year, 190 professional truck drivers and 79 warehouse associates showcased their skills, with 71% making their competition debut,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “Their precision, knowledge, and expertise in navigating the challenges were truly impressive. It’s a privilege to honor the top talent in the foodservice distribution industry for their excellence and dedication to safety. Congratulations to all!”

According to a media release, the IFDA National Championship were held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. where competitors participated in one of five categories and are awarded first through third place. In warehouse, there are two categories: double-pallet jack and reach truck, and in trucking, there are three categories: straight truck, 3-axle, and 5-axle.

Collectively, the 190 truck drivers represent 2,346 accident-free years, have 2,257 years with their current employer and 3,390 total years in the trucking industry. In addition to bragging rights, the winners receive a medal and a cash prize. First-place competitors also receive a championship jacket. The awards were handed out at a banquet Oct. 26.

The 2024 results are as follows:

Double Pallet Jack

First Place – Jon Moore, Dot Foods, Inc.

Second Place – Lafayette Maxie, McLane Company

Third Place – Andrew Newby, US Foods

Reach Truck

First Place – Dylon Maes, Shamrock Foods

Second Place – Cameron King, Shamrock Foods

Third Place – Eron De La Cueva, Performance Food Group

2-Axle

First Place – James Falconburg, Nicholas & Company, Inc.

Second Place – Steve Ross, Performance Food Group

Third Place – Daniel Trevino, McLane Company

3-Axle

First Place – Jason Swordling, Ben E. Keith Co.

Second Place – Lino Garcia, Performance Food Group

Third Place – Michael Fergison, Cheney Brothers

5-Axle

First Place – Michael Sinclair, Performance Food Group

Second Place – Charles Spence, McLane Company

Third Place – Sam Duron, McLane Company

A “Rookie of the Year” award was also given to the top-scoring first-time competitors in the driving and warehouse categories. The 2024 Warehouse Rookie of the Year was Dylon Maes, a Reach Truck driver with Shamrock Foods, and the 2024 Driving Rookie of the Year was Michael Sinclair, a 5-axle driver from Performance Food Group.

Individual awards were given to those who scored perfect on the “pre-trip” portion of the competition. The pre-trip exam involves competitors conducting a safety inspection of their equipment prior to its use. The perfect pre-trip exams include:

Luis Barker with Shamrock Foods; perfect on the 3-Axle Truck.

Pablo Escobar with Ben E. Keith Company; perfect on the Double Pallet Jack.

Jay-R Garcia with Sysco; perfect on the Double Pallet Jack.

Steven Rouse with Performance Food Group; perfect on the 5-Axle Truck.

Jeremy Smith with Shamrock Foods; perfect on the Double Pallet Jack.

Team awards were also handed out to the top-performing teams in each category. Shamrock Foods received the 2024 Warehouse Team Award, and McLane Company received the 2024 Driving Team Award.

The 2025 IFDA National Championship will be held in Orlando, Florida, from October 23 – 25 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.