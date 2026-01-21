ACT: Final December Class 8 numbers surge

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to ACT Research, 2025 ended on a high note with final Class 8 numbers surging in December.

“December’s massive 408k SAAR underscores its outlier performance, as for all of 2025, just 224k Class 8 orders were placed,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “Given carrier margins remained thin into the end of 2025, the sudden swing certainly overstates demand.”

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 42,684 units in December, up 16% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

Consumer Spending Aided Orders

“There are several factors we think drove the surge,” Vieth said. “For starters, the economy, supported by AI and wealthy households, continues to outperform expectations, with GDP rising 4.3% in Q3. Crucially for trucking, consumer spending remains robust. On top of the firmer economic footing going into 2026, spot rates surged through November/December, helped on by weather and quickening capacity contraction. Lastly, the ATA announcement regarding EPA’27 added much needed regulatory clarity and likely drove some decision making in December.”

Regarding medium duty, total Classes 5-7 orders rose 20% y/y to 20,126 units.

“Having gradually slowed in 2025 on tariffs and low consumer sentiment,” Vieth said. “December’s improvement is likely a reflection of continued consumer spending strength, cautious optimism surrounding IEEPA tariffs, and some regulation-driven dealer stocking.”