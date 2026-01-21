TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: Final December Class 8 numbers surge

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: Final December Class 8 numbers surge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: Final December Class 8 numbers surge
Class 8 orders skyrocket in December, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to ACT Research, 2025 ended on a high note with final Class 8 numbers surging in December.

“December’s massive 408k SAAR underscores its outlier performance, as for all of 2025, just 224k Class 8 orders were placed,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “Given carrier margins remained thin into the end of 2025, the sudden swing certainly overstates demand.”

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 42,684 units in December, up 16% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

Consumer Spending Aided Orders

“There are several factors we think drove the surge,” Vieth said. “For starters, the economy, supported by AI and wealthy households, continues to outperform expectations, with GDP rising 4.3% in Q3. Crucially for trucking, consumer spending remains robust. On top of the firmer economic footing going into 2026, spot rates surged through November/December, helped on by weather and quickening capacity contraction. Lastly, the ATA announcement regarding EPA’27 added much needed regulatory clarity and likely drove some decision making in December.”

Regarding medium duty, total Classes 5-7 orders rose 20% y/y to 20,126 units.

“Having gradually slowed in 2025 on tariffs and low consumer sentiment,” Vieth said. “December’s improvement is likely a reflection of continued consumer spending strength, cautious optimism surrounding IEEPA tariffs, and some regulation-driven dealer stocking.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE