Florida trucker charged with killing his cousin

FORT PIERCE, FLa. — A Florida trucker is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his travel companion which authorities say was his cousin.

St. Lucie County, (Fla.) Sheriff Richard Del Toro provided an update on a murder investigation that has resulted in the arrest of a truck driver earlier this week.

Del Toro told a gathering of press on Tuesday that a citizen called 911 after seeing something suspicious in the area of South Rock Road, behind the Pilot Truck Stop in Ft. Pierce.

“The caller provided a clothing description and advised that a black man was lying on the ground and rolling around behaving erratically,” Del Toro said.

When deputies arrived they spotted a man walking south on Rock Road that matched the description, and identified him as Olson Jean, 41 of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Deputies informed Jean that he was reported acting erratically, and he informed deputies that he was “taking a breather.” Jean also stated that he was “just jogging around” while gesturing in a circular motion, according to Del Toro.

“Throughout this encounter, he (Jean) provided inconsistent statements regarding his actions and destination and was uncooperative with our deputies,” Del Toro said.

Jean also told deputies that he had no affiliation with the red tractor-trailer that was parked nearby where deputies encountered Jean.

With no reason at that time to detain Jean, deputies allowed him to go.

When searching the rig, deputies found “significant” blood inside the cab and on the exterior side step. Further search revealed a dead body in the sleeper under the bed, Del Toro reported. The body was identified as Wendy Moncion, 32, of Coconut Creek, Fla. Del Toro said the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the medical examiner’s office who ruled that the manner of death was a homicide.

Deputies did link the rig to Jean as the leasee to an undisclosed business, and then began searching for him again, locating him at a nearby Pilot truck stop where they began giving him commands and he resisted detention, according to Del Toro.

Once detained, Jean was questioned, but was uncooperative, according to Del Toro.

Forensic testing confirmed blood was found at the scene, as well as a rifle as well as a handgun and magazines. They were found in a nearby ravine, and Del Toro said it was evident that the weapons and magazines were intentionally placed in that spot.

The victim and Jean had reportedly been traveling together from Georgia to Florida because Jean expressed safety concerns to family members about sleeping at stops along the travel route. Del Toro also specified that Jean and Moncion were cousins.

The last contact family had with Moncion was the evening of Jan. 15.

Jean is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice without violence.