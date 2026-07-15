TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: New equipment demand development continues

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: New equipment demand development continues
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: New equipment demand development continues
New equipment demand stays afloat amid rising spot and contract rates.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — New equipment demand continues to be buoyed by materially improved spot and contract rates, driven largely by the rapid shift in driver supply, as published in the latest release of ACT Research’s North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK.

“Class 8 orders remained robust in June, with preliminary NA orders totaling 31,400 units, bucking typical summer seasonality and rising 231% y/y,” said Ken Vieth, president, senior analyst, ACT. “Strong orders this month, adding to an already full Class 8 backlog, suggest either higher than expected industry builds into yearend or some orders getting pushed into 1H’27. Driving the turnaround in Class 8 order activity since December has been the ongoing supply-lead and demand-supported recovery in the trucking industry. As we often say: Truckers only buy trucks when they’re making money.”

According to Vieth, between the FMCSA’s nondomiciled driver crackdown, new carrier registration rules, ELD loophole closures, the closing of CDL mills, the Supreme Court Montgomery case ruling, an ageing driver cohort, and the administration’s broad immigration crackdown, the trucking industry’s driver supply is under a multi-front attack. On top of the growing driver supply squeeze, the industrial rebound is boosting freight volumes. As a result, aggregate DAT spot rates rose to above 50% y/y at the beginning of July, bolstering truckload contract rates.

Regarding the HD vocational market, Vieth noted that the AI/utility infrastructure buildout remains red hot, with investment in the US in 2026 flowing at a rate between $12.5–$15 billion per week.

“Flatbed, as evidenced by current record spot and contract rates, has been the primary beneficiary of tech’s largesse amongst trucking segments,” Vieth said. “AI/utility tailwinds are expected to carry into 2027, but political and local backlash to projects may slow growth marginally in 2027.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE