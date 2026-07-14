DAT: Flatbed linehaul rate passes $3 for the first time; volumes rebound after Independence Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —Total load posts on DAT One climbed to 3.34 million last week, up 22% from the prior week, as freight movement resumed after the Independence Day holiday.

“Equipment posts rose 6% to 173,347,” DAT Freight & Analytics said. “The imbalance tightened load-to-truck ratios across all three equipment types. Changes in spot linehaul rates were mixed, with the national average flatbed rate topping $3.00 for the first time. Lower diesel prices pulled fuel surcharges down 2 cents per mile across the board.”

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (linehaul + FSC)

▼ Dry van: $3.05 per mile, down 1 cent week over week

▼ Refrigerated: $3.43 per mile, down 3 cents

▼ Flatbed: $3.67 per mile, down 1 cent

“Every equipment type saw load-to-truck ratios increase, with flatbed’s LTR jumping from 42.2 to 53.3, driven by a 35% surge in load posts,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT. “The national average reefer linehaul rate began its post-July 4 cooldown. Despite last week’s 2-cent decline, the average reefer linehaul rate remains well above year-ago levels. The softening likely reflects the mid-summer produce-season transition as early crops wind down before Midwest and Northwest harvests reach peak volume.”

According to Croke, the national average flatbed linehaul rate increased marginally, extending the streak of consecutive weekly increases to 17 weeks. Since the run began in early March, the weekly average flatbed linehaul rate has increased by 69 cents per mile.

Van: Demand Rebounds, Linehaul Holds

▲ Van loads: 1,441,301, up 21% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 118,971, up 8%

▲ Linehaul rate: $2.50 per mile, up 1 cent week over week

▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 12.1, up from 10.8 the prior week

“Van rates from the country’s manufacturing core increased,” Croke said. “The average outbound van linehaul rate from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan and Mississippi increased 7 cents to $3.05 per mile. This region generates 40% of the nation’s van freight volume.

Reefer: Loads Climb, Linehaul Dips

▲ Reefer loads: 795,896, up 10% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 33,728, down 2%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.83 per mile, down 2 cents week over week

▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 23.6, up from 21.1

“Reefer rates from the country’s food-production core bucked the trend,” Croke said. “The average outbound reefer linehaul rate from Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri,and Pennsylvania increased 13 cents to $3.36 per mile. This region accounts for 43% of the nation’s reefer freight volume. Unlike seasonal produce hubs, these states generate year-round staples including dairy, poultry, and processed foods, providing a more consistent barometer of the national reefer market. California outbound reefer linehaul rates averaged $3.69 per mile. That’s up 50% ($1.22 per mile) over last year, while volumes were 10% lower.”

Flatbed: Historic Milestone

▲ Flatbed loads: 1,100,989, up 35% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 20,648, up 7%

▲ Linehaul rate: $3.00 per mile, up 1 cent

▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 53.3, up from 42.2

Lower Diesel Prices

“Lower diesel prices continued to trim fuel surcharges,” Croke said. “The latest average price of on-highway diesel fell 9 cents to $4.58 per gallon, pulling fuel surcharge amounts down 2 cents per mile across all three equipment types, to 55 cents for dry van, 61 cents for refrigerated, and 67 cents for flatbed loads.”