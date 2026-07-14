FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates plunge in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system fell sharply during the week ending July 10 as van rates settled from big gains during the prior week and flatbed recorded its second largest weekly drop ever.

“Decreases in spot rates for dry van and refrigerated van equipment were large but in line with their typical patterns for week 27,” FTR said. “Despite the drop, van spot rates were stronger year over year than they had been during the previous week, and flatbed spot rates were barely weaker.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity recovered 24.7% after dropping nearly 27% during the week that included the federally observed Independence Day holiday on July 3. Volume was 20.5% higher than during the same 2025 week for the softest comparison in 14 weeks. Truck postings declined 2.6%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – rose to its highest level in four weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate fell just under 14 cents a mile week over week for the largest decrease in a single week since the first week of 2021 and the fourth largest weekly drop on record. All-in rates were 47% higher than during the same 2025 week while rates excluding a calculated surcharge were up 54%. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation is a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to offset higher fuel costs.

Broker-posted spot rates for all three principal equipment types were between 40% and 50% higher than they were during the same week last year. Based on seasonal patterns, spot rates likely will fall further during the current week (week 28), though probably not to the degree of the declines in week 27.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell just under 14 cents after rising more than 11 cents to an all-time high during the previous week. All-in spot rates were nearly 48% higher than during the same week last year while fuel-adjusted spot rates were nearly 57% higher. Although dry van rates were down week over week in all regions, the decreases were especially notable in the Southeast and Midwest while rates barely budged in the Mountain Central region.

Dry van loads rose 19.1% – nearly as much as load postings fell during the holiday-shortened week. Volume was 17.5% higher than in the same 2025 week for the softest prior-year comparison since the third week of this year. Volume was up slightly in the Southeast and rose sharply in all other regions.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates plunged just over 26 cents after jumping nearly 25 cents during the previous week. All-in spot rates were up 42% versus the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up nearly 48%. Although rates were down in all regions, the rate drop in the Southeast was huge.

Refrigerated loads recovered 10.1% after falling close to 9% during the holiday week. Volume trailed the same 2025 week by just over 2%. Although load postings rose substantially in all other regions, volume fell sharply in the Southeast.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell 14.6 cents – the largest drop on record except for one week in mid-April 2020 as the economy was locking down. All-in flatbed spot rates were 49% higher than during the same 2025 week – down only 2 points from the prior week’s comparison – while fuel-adjusted rates were up a little more than 56%. Spot rates increased slightly in the Mountain Central region but were down sharply in all other regions.

Flatbed loads rebounded 30.9% after falling more than 33% during the holiday week. Volume was 29.5% higher than in the same week last year for the softest prior-year comparison in 14 weeks. Load postings rose sharply in all regions.