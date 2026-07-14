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Big rig crash in Idaho causes backup on Interstate 15

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Big rig crash in Idaho causes backup on Interstate 15
Idaho police are investigating a one-vehicle crash involving a semi truck.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – A crash involving an 18-wheeler is being investigated by the Idaho State Police (ISP).

According to a media release, the incident occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.am.

Police say a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer being driven by a 55-year-old male from Calgary, Alberta, was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 56, just south of Inkom, Idaho. The semi-truck struck the guardrail and came to rest across the southbound lanes of travel.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked, and crews alternated north and southbound traffic for approximately two and a half hours while they worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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