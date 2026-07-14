Big rig crash in Idaho causes backup on Interstate 15

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – A crash involving an 18-wheeler is being investigated by the Idaho State Police (ISP).

According to a media release, the incident occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.am.

Police say a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer being driven by a 55-year-old male from Calgary, Alberta, was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 56, just south of Inkom, Idaho. The semi-truck struck the guardrail and came to rest across the southbound lanes of travel.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked, and crews alternated north and southbound traffic for approximately two and a half hours while they worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.