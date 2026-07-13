Walcott Truckers Jamboree: Dennis Sikorski’s ’95 Peterbilt cabover takes Trucker’s Choice

WALCOTT, Iowa — The 48th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree wrapped up with an awards ceremony Saturday afternoon, July 10. Drivers and owners took home bragging rights and awards in more than 30 categories ranging from working trucks to show trucks, interior, show trucks, lights and more.

Dennis Sikorski of Bancroft, Wisconsin, earned the coveted Trucker’s Choice award — selected by competitors in the show — with a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 cabover and 2007 Great Dane Reefer trailer dubbed “Old School and Flat Broke.” Sikorski also took first place in the Custom Paint: Combination category.

Other awards and winners include the following:

Working Truck: Cabover

1st: Matt Schleuger (Wesley, Iowa) with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E

2nd: Marvin Ney (Peosta, Iowa) with “Federal Express,” a metallic blue 1984 Kenworth K100

3rd: Matt Peters (West Bend, Wisconsin) with a white 1985 Freightliner FLB

Working Truck: Company Truck/Bobtail

1st: Corey Prangnell (Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada) with a fawn and maroon 2026 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Jordan Mather (Creston, Nebraska) with “Blue Caddie,” a blue 2012 Peterbilt 367

3rd: Frank “Dozer” Conney (Rich Square, North Carolina) with “Copper Top,” a copper brown 2024 Peterbilt 389

Working Truck: Company Truck/Combination

1st: Luke Oligschlaeger (Meta, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900

2nd: Jim Kline (West Haven, Utah) with “Front Door Famous,” an orange and black 2018 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Aron Hemson (Elm Creek, Nebraska) with “Penny,” a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Utility Flatbed

Working Truck: 2026-2023 Bobtail Conventional

1st: Paul Sanne (Norfolk, Nebraska) with a green 2027 Kenworth W900L

2nd: David Miller (Green Bay, Wisconsin) with “Fifty Shades,” a 2025 International LTS13

3rd: Kevin Richards Bullhead City, Arizona) with “Blueberry,” a dark blue 2024 Peterbilt 389

Working Truck: 2022-2016 Bobtail Conventional

1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a plum 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Bret Chastain (Flora, Indiana) with “Every Dog Has Its Day,” an orange and blue 2022 Mack T64 Anthem

3rd: Amanda Saumier (Kasota, Minnesota) with “The Cancer Truck,” a lavender 2022 Freightliner Cascadia

Working Truck: 2015-2008 Bobtail Conventional

1st: Terry Young Jr. (Carterville, Missouri) with “Handling Business,” a black 2015 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Sean McCormick (Muscatine, Iowa) with “Backroads Mistress,” an orange and white 2015 Kenworth W900

Working Truck: 2007-2002 Bobtail Conventional

1st: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a 2003 Freightliner Century

3rd: Tony Haffner (Farmington, Iowa) with a brown and black 2002 Peterbilt 379

Working Truck: 2001 & Older Bobtail Conventional

1st: Chris Homfeld (Warrensburg, Missouri) with “Babycakes,” an orchid purple 2000 Peterbilt 379

2nd: Damian Minter (Harvey, North Dakota) with a red 1959 Mack B-61

3rd: Jesse Merrell (Tipton, Indiana) with a baby blue 2000 Peterbilt 379

Working Truck: 2026-2021 Combination

1st: Ken Oligschlaeger (St. Elizabeth, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900 and a 2025 Great Dane trailer

2nd: Dan Ravenhorst (Eau Claire, Wisconsin) with “Remember the Fallen,” a black 2027 Mack Pioneer (in memory of Terry Biddle)

Working Truck: 2011-2003 Combination

1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer

2nd: Justin Stecher (Stockton, Iowa) with “Nothing Left,” a black 2006 Peterbilt 379 and 2025 Wilson trailer

Working Truck: 2002 & Older Combination

1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer

2nd: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 W900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer

3rd: Damian Minter (Harmony, Pennsylvania) with “POPO,” a brown and tan 1955 Kenworth 923 and 2000 custom step deck trailer

Working Truck: Specialty

1st: Larry Pruitt (St. Clair, Missouri) with “Midnight Blue,” a black and blue 1986 Mack RD-6865

2nd: Mike Coyne (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin) with “Arch Angel,” a black cherry and cream 1996 International 4900

3rd: Arville Tackett Jr. (Carleton, Michigan) with “No Excuses,” a red and white 2012 Freightliner Cascadia

Show Class: Bobtail

1st: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359

2nd: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900

3rd: Jim Hochader (East Moline, Illinois) with a green 1986 Peterbilt 359

Show Class: Combination

1st: Kate Whiting (Chetek, Wisconsin) with “Cherry Pie,” a red, gold, and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A and a 1973 Wilson cattle trailer

2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a red 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper bottom trailer

3rd: Dustin Bridge (Lincoln, Illinois) with an orange 2026 Peterbilt 589 and 2026 Wilson hopper trailer

Custom Paint: Bobtail

1st: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M

2nd: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900

3rd: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359

Custom Paint: Combination

1st: Dennis Sikorski (Bancroft, Wisconsin) with “Old School & Flat Broke,” a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 and matching 2007 Great Dane reefer trailer

2nd: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer

3rd: Kate Whiting (Chetek, Wisconsin) with “Cherry Pie,” a red, gold, and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A and a 1973 Wilson cattle trailer

Custom Graphics: Bobtail

1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Amanda Saumier (Kasota, Minnesota) with “The Cancer Truck,” a lavender 2022 Freightliner Cascadia

3rd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a multicolored 2003 Freightliner Century

Custom Graphics: Combination

1st: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 Kenworth 900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer

2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer

3rd: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane Van trailer

Polish & Detail: Bobtail

1st: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359

2nd: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M

3rd: Matt Schleuger (Wesley, Iowa) with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E

Polish & Detail: Combination

1st: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer

2nd: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 Kenworth 900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer

3rd: Dustin Bridge (Lincoln, Illinois) with an orange 2026 Peterbilt 589 and a 2026 Wilson hopper bottom trailer

Interior/OEM Sleeper: Bobtail

1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Paul Sanne (Norfolk, Nebraska) with a green 2027 Kenworth W900L

3rd: Corey Prangnell (Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada) with a fawn and maroon 2026 Freightliner Cascadia

Interior/OEM Sleeper: Combination

1st: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer

2nd: Ken Oligschlaeger (St. Elizabeth, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900 and 2025 Great Dane van trailer

3rd: Dan Ravenhorst (Eau Claire, Wisconsin) with “Remember the Fallen,” a black 2027 Mack Pioneer and a 2021 Great Dane van trailer (in memory of Terry Biddle)

Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper

1st: Damian Minter (Harmony, Pennsylvania) with “POPO,” a brown and tan 1955 Kenworth 923 and 2000 custom step deck trailer

2nd: Damian Minter (Harvey, North Dakota) with a red 1959 Mack B-61

Interior/Custom Sleeper

1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer

2nd: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer

3rd: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L

Lights at Night/Bobtail: Theme

1st: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M

2nd: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

3rd: John Osborne (Canton, Illinois) with “Night Owl,” a gray and red 1992 Peterbilt 379

Lights at Night/Bobtail: Most Unique

1st: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L

2nd: John Osborne (Canton, Illinois) with “Night Owl,” a gray and red 1992 Peterbilt 379

3rd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a multicolored 2003 Freightliner Century

Lights at Night/Bobtail: Overall Presentation

1st: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900

2nd: Kevin Richards (Bullhead City, Arizona) with “Blueberry,” a dark blue 2024 Peterbilt 389

3rd: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L

Lights at Night/Combination: Theme

1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer

2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer

3rd: Joe Eldridge (Gladewater, Texas) with “Southern Style,” a 2004 Peterbilt 379 and a 2027 Barrett Cow Trailer

Lights at Night/Combination: Most Unique

1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer

2nd: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer

3rd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer

Lights at Night/Combination: Overall Presentation

1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer

2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer

3rd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer

Lights at Night/Specialty: Overall Presentation

1st: Larry Pruitt (St. Clair, Missouri) with “Midnight Blue,” a black and blue 1986 Mack RD-6865

2nd: Mike Coyne (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin) with “Arch Angel,” a black cherry and cream 1996 International 4900

3rd: Jacob Tackett (Carleton, Michigan) with a red and white 2011 Peterbilt 386

Best Overall Theme

Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility Van trailer

Trucker’s Choice

Dennis Sikorski (Bancroft, Wisconsin) with “Old School & Flat Broke,” a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 and 2007 Great Dane reefer trailer