Walcott Truckers Jamboree: Dennis Sikorski’s ’95 Peterbilt cabover takes Trucker’s Choice

WALCOTT, Iowa — The 48th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree wrapped up with an awards ceremony Saturday afternoon, July 10. Drivers and owners took home bragging rights and awards in more than 30 categories ranging from working trucks to show trucks, interior, show trucks, lights and more.
Dennis Sikorski of Bancroft, Wisconsin, earned the coveted Trucker’s Choice award — selected by competitors in the show — with a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 cabover and 2007 Great Dane Reefer trailer dubbed “Old School and Flat Broke.” Sikorski also took first place in the Custom Paint: Combination category.
Other awards and winners include the following:
Working Truck: Cabover
1st: Matt Schleuger (Wesley, Iowa) with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E
2nd: Marvin Ney (Peosta, Iowa) with “Federal Express,” a metallic blue 1984 Kenworth K100
3rd: Matt Peters (West Bend, Wisconsin) with a white 1985 Freightliner FLB
Working Truck: Company Truck/Bobtail
1st: Corey Prangnell (Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada) with a fawn and maroon 2026 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Jordan Mather (Creston, Nebraska) with “Blue Caddie,” a blue 2012 Peterbilt 367
3rd: Frank “Dozer” Conney (Rich Square, North Carolina) with “Copper Top,” a copper brown 2024 Peterbilt 389
Working Truck: Company Truck/Combination
1st: Luke Oligschlaeger (Meta, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900
2nd: Jim Kline (West Haven, Utah) with “Front Door Famous,” an orange and black 2018 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Aron Hemson (Elm Creek, Nebraska) with “Penny,” a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Utility Flatbed
Working Truck: 2026-2023 Bobtail Conventional
1st: Paul Sanne (Norfolk, Nebraska) with a green 2027 Kenworth W900L
2nd: David Miller (Green Bay, Wisconsin) with “Fifty Shades,” a 2025 International LTS13
3rd: Kevin Richards Bullhead City, Arizona) with “Blueberry,” a dark blue 2024 Peterbilt 389
Working Truck: 2022-2016 Bobtail Conventional
1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a plum 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Bret Chastain (Flora, Indiana) with “Every Dog Has Its Day,” an orange and blue 2022 Mack T64 Anthem
3rd: Amanda Saumier (Kasota, Minnesota) with “The Cancer Truck,” a lavender 2022 Freightliner Cascadia
Working Truck: 2015-2008 Bobtail Conventional
1st: Terry Young Jr. (Carterville, Missouri) with “Handling Business,” a black 2015 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Sean McCormick (Muscatine, Iowa) with “Backroads Mistress,” an orange and white 2015 Kenworth W900
Working Truck: 2007-2002 Bobtail Conventional
1st: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a 2003 Freightliner Century
3rd: Tony Haffner (Farmington, Iowa) with a brown and black 2002 Peterbilt 379
Working Truck: 2001 & Older Bobtail Conventional
1st: Chris Homfeld (Warrensburg, Missouri) with “Babycakes,” an orchid purple 2000 Peterbilt 379
2nd: Damian Minter (Harvey, North Dakota) with a red 1959 Mack B-61
3rd: Jesse Merrell (Tipton, Indiana) with a baby blue 2000 Peterbilt 379
Working Truck: 2026-2021 Combination
1st: Ken Oligschlaeger (St. Elizabeth, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900 and a 2025 Great Dane trailer
2nd: Dan Ravenhorst (Eau Claire, Wisconsin) with “Remember the Fallen,” a black 2027 Mack Pioneer (in memory of Terry Biddle)
Working Truck: 2011-2003 Combination
1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer
2nd: Justin Stecher (Stockton, Iowa) with “Nothing Left,” a black 2006 Peterbilt 379 and 2025 Wilson trailer
Working Truck: 2002 & Older Combination
1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer
2nd: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 W900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer
3rd: Damian Minter (Harmony, Pennsylvania) with “POPO,” a brown and tan 1955 Kenworth 923 and 2000 custom step deck trailer
Working Truck: Specialty
1st: Larry Pruitt (St. Clair, Missouri) with “Midnight Blue,” a black and blue 1986 Mack RD-6865
2nd: Mike Coyne (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin) with “Arch Angel,” a black cherry and cream 1996 International 4900
3rd: Arville Tackett Jr. (Carleton, Michigan) with “No Excuses,” a red and white 2012 Freightliner Cascadia
Show Class: Bobtail
1st: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359
2nd: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900
3rd: Jim Hochader (East Moline, Illinois) with a green 1986 Peterbilt 359
Show Class: Combination
1st: Kate Whiting (Chetek, Wisconsin) with “Cherry Pie,” a red, gold, and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A and a 1973 Wilson cattle trailer
2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a red 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper bottom trailer
3rd: Dustin Bridge (Lincoln, Illinois) with an orange 2026 Peterbilt 589 and 2026 Wilson hopper trailer
Custom Paint: Bobtail
1st: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M
2nd: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900
3rd: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359
Custom Paint: Combination
1st: Dennis Sikorski (Bancroft, Wisconsin) with “Old School & Flat Broke,” a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 and matching 2007 Great Dane reefer trailer
2nd: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer
3rd: Kate Whiting (Chetek, Wisconsin) with “Cherry Pie,” a red, gold, and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A and a 1973 Wilson cattle trailer
Custom Graphics: Bobtail
1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Amanda Saumier (Kasota, Minnesota) with “The Cancer Truck,” a lavender 2022 Freightliner Cascadia
3rd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a multicolored 2003 Freightliner Century
Custom Graphics: Combination
1st: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 Kenworth 900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer
2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer
3rd: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane Van trailer
Polish & Detail: Bobtail
1st: Dan Brubaker (Sigourney, Iowa) with an orange and purple 1980 Peterbilt 359
2nd: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M
3rd: Matt Schleuger (Wesley, Iowa) with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E
Polish & Detail: Combination
1st: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer
2nd: Jerry Linander (Winona, Minnesota) with “No Fences,” a black 1994 Kenworth 900L and 2025 Great Dane van trailer
3rd: Dustin Bridge (Lincoln, Illinois) with an orange 2026 Peterbilt 589 and a 2026 Wilson hopper bottom trailer
Interior/OEM Sleeper: Bobtail
1st: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Paul Sanne (Norfolk, Nebraska) with a green 2027 Kenworth W900L
3rd: Corey Prangnell (Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada) with a fawn and maroon 2026 Freightliner Cascadia
Interior/OEM Sleeper: Combination
1st: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer
2nd: Ken Oligschlaeger (St. Elizabeth, Missouri) with a black 2025 Kenworth W900 and 2025 Great Dane van trailer
3rd: Dan Ravenhorst (Eau Claire, Wisconsin) with “Remember the Fallen,” a black 2027 Mack Pioneer and a 2021 Great Dane van trailer (in memory of Terry Biddle)
Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper
1st: Damian Minter (Harmony, Pennsylvania) with “POPO,” a brown and tan 1955 Kenworth 923 and 2000 custom step deck trailer
2nd: Damian Minter (Harvey, North Dakota) with a red 1959 Mack B-61
Interior/Custom Sleeper
1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer
2nd: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer
3rd: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L
Lights at Night/Bobtail: Theme
1st: Mark and Teri Lancaster (Ottumwa, Iowa) with “Keepin’ It Teal,” a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M
2nd: Dawson and Bobbie Taylor (Cameron, North Carolina) with “Roll of the Dice,” a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
3rd: John Osborne (Canton, Illinois) with “Night Owl,” a gray and red 1992 Peterbilt 379
Lights at Night/Bobtail: Most Unique
1st: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L
2nd: John Osborne (Canton, Illinois) with “Night Owl,” a gray and red 1992 Peterbilt 379
3rd: Shelli Lichti (Olivette, Missouri) with “Rainbow Rider,” a multicolored 2003 Freightliner Century
Lights at Night/Bobtail: Overall Presentation
1st: Paul Opelt (Neillsville, Wisconsin) with “The Mistress,” a white 2007 Kenworth W900
2nd: Kevin Richards (Bullhead City, Arizona) with “Blueberry,” a dark blue 2024 Peterbilt 389
3rd: James “Cowboy” Weverka (Octavia, Nebraska) with “Hercules,” a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L
Lights at Night/Combination: Theme
1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer
2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer
3rd: Joe Eldridge (Gladewater, Texas) with “Southern Style,” a 2004 Peterbilt 379 and a 2027 Barrett Cow Trailer
Lights at Night/Combination: Most Unique
1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer
2nd: Ernie Adams (New Florence, Pennsylvania) with a red 1982 Kenworth W900A and a 2026 Mac Stepdeck trailer
3rd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer
Lights at Night/Combination: Overall Presentation
1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace (Ashville, Alabama) with “Semper Fi,” a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane van trailer
2nd: Dylan Mercier (Saint Anne, Illinois) with “Our Fallen Heroes,” a 2005 Mack Vision and 2022 Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer
3rd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer
Lights at Night/Specialty: Overall Presentation
1st: Larry Pruitt (St. Clair, Missouri) with “Midnight Blue,” a black and blue 1986 Mack RD-6865
2nd: Mike Coyne (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin) with “Arch Angel,” a black cherry and cream 1996 International 4900
3rd: Jacob Tackett (Carleton, Michigan) with a red and white 2011 Peterbilt 386
Best Overall Theme
Daniel and Phyllis Snow (Harrison, Arkansas) with “The Goose,” a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility Van trailer
Trucker’s Choice
Dennis Sikorski (Bancroft, Wisconsin) with “Old School & Flat Broke,” a blue 1995 Peterbilt 362 and 2007 Great Dane reefer trailer
Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.