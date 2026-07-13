TCA Highway Angels: Ordinary people honored for extraordinary courage on the road

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has recognized professional truck drivers Chris Wetzel, Prince Bali, Karamjit Singh Cheema and Scott Miller as TCA Highway Angels because of their acts of heroism while on the road.

In recognition of these drivers’ willingness to help fellow drivers and motorists, TCA has presented each Highway Angel with a certificate, a lapel pin, patches and truck decals. Their employers have also received a certificate highlighting their driver as a recipient.

Since TCA’s Highway Angels program began in 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels because of the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage they have displayed while on the job. TCA extends special thanks to the program’s presenting sponsor, EpicVue, and supporting sponsors DriverFacts and Northland Insurance.

To nominate a driver or read more about these and other Highway Angel award recipients, visit highwayangel.org.

Chris Wetzel, Anderson Trucking Service

Chris Wetzel, a driver for Anderson Trucking Service, was named a TCA Highway Angel because of his swift actions and assistance following a serious crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in Missouri.

On April 1, 2026, at about 6 p.m., Wetzel was traveling southbound on Interstate 49 near mile marker 130 in Joplin. A deputy was responding to an emergency call — with lights and sirens activated and traveling at a high speed — when he crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck directly ahead of Wetzel.

Recognizing the severity of the crash, Wetzel immediately stopped and rushed to assist. Working alongside others at the scene, he helped extract the injured deputy from the vehicle and stayed focused on getting help to the officer as quickly as possible.

“We were able to get him out and call for help right away,” said Wetzel.

Demonstrating quick thinking under pressure, Wetzel also used the officer’s radio to issue a 10-33 emergency call, alerting dispatch to an officer-down situation and providing their exact location.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after, and the deputy was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. Wetzel remained on scene to assist as needed following the incident.

Wetzel said he doesn’t consider his response unusual. He believes he simply did what anyone would do in that situation.

“It was intense. We knew we had to act fast,” he said.

Prince Bali & Karamjit Singh Cheema, Triple Eight Transport

Team drivers Prince Bali and Karamjit Singh Cheema, who haul for Triple Eight Transport, have both been awarded the title of TCA Highway Angel because of their compassion and assistance to stranded motorists during severe winter conditions in British Columbia.

On March 17, 2026, at about 12:30 p.m., Bali and Singh Cheema were traveling from Calgary to Abbotsford when they encountered heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions near Hope, British Columbia. After delays due to a route closure and resuming travel once roads reopened, the team proceeded cautiously through the mountainous region.

As they continued along the route, the drivers encountered a traffic backup and noticed a family vehicle stuck on an uphill section of the road.

“We saw a young boy standing outside the vehicle, shivering and clearly in distress,” said Bali. “We knew right away we had to turn around and help.”

After safely turning their truck around, they also came across another stranded motorist — an older truck driver whose 53-foot trailer was stuck in the snow.

Prioritizing safety, Bali and Singh first assisted the truck driver in stabilizing his situation before returning to the family in need.

Working together, the team reassured the family and helped free the vehicle. Using straps from their truck, Singh handled the driving while Bali guided the recovery, and they successfully pulled the family’s vehicle out of the snow. They also helped restart the electric vehicle and ensured the family was able to safely continue their journey.

“We just wanted to make sure everyone was safe and able to get back on the road,” said Singh Cheema. “That’s what matters most in situations like this.”

Scott Miller, America’s Service Line

Scott Miller, a driver for America’s Service Line, has been named a TCA Highway Angel for his courageous and compassionate actions following a devastating bus crash in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On March 22, 2026, at about 2:45 p.m., Miller was traveling near Interstate 43 when he saw a tour bus carrying more than 50 passengers lose control while exiting the highway. The bus careened across multiple lanes, struck a curb, went airborne and ultimately traveled more than 100 yards before plunging over a 5-foot embankment and coming to rest between two buildings.

“Wow! This bus comes flying across the highway, hit the curb, jumped in the air and then went about 125 more yards,” Miller said. “It could have been so much worse.”

The crash left at least 41 people injured, including two in critical condition, and required a large-scale emergency response with assistance from multiple jurisdictions.

Miller, who says he narrowly avoided being struck himself, immediately sprang into action.

“If I’d been five seconds further down the road, it would have probably killed me,” he said.

After calling 911, Miller relied on his experience gained during 32 years of professional driving to assess the situation before approaching the bus. Once at the scene, he discovered passengers trapped and injured inside the bus, including Audrey Pierce, who was wedged in the stairwell near the door.

“He stayed on the scene until the police and paramedics arrived,” Pierce said. “He held my hand and talked to me while I was trapped. He kept me awake and talking.”

Miller remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes, helping direct emergency vehicles, assisting passengers, and supporting first responders as they worked to treat the injured. Many of the passengers were elderly, which made the experience even more emotional, he says.

“They’re basically like your grandma and grandpa,” Miller said. “It really pulls your heartstrings.”

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, including potential mechanical failures. Law enforcement has also charged the driver in connection with the incident. Despite the chaos and severity of the crash, Miller remains humble about his actions.

“I would never just call 911 and keep going,” he said. “We’re all here to help one another.”

This story first appeared in the July/August 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.