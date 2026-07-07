Music takes center stage at the 2026 Walcott Truckers Jamboree

Little Texas headlines this year’s musical lineup

WALCOTT, Iowa — When the 2026 Walcott Truckers Jamboree shifts into gear this Thursday-Saturday, July 9-11, at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, the trucks won’t be the only stars of the show.

This year’s Jamboree is packed with concerts — and like the event itself, the concerts are free and open to the public! Whether you like country, rock, pop or something in-between, you’ll find foot-stompin’ fun at the Iowa 80 this week.

This year’s lineup is headlined by Little Texas, famous for their fusion of Southern rock and ‘90s country. Other acts include local and regional favorites like Dani Lynn Howe & Band, Angela Meyer & The Western Stars, The Schmidt Brothers and Shiny Shiny Black.

Dani Lynne Howe & Band

Thursday, July 9, 5-6:30 p.m.

Dani Lynn Howe easily provides one of the widest varieties of music in the Midwest. She excels in numerous genres and performing styles, from Patsy Cline, the Beatles, Elle King and Adele to Martina McBride, Brothers Osborne and everything in between.

In addition to countless clubs, festivals and fairs, casinos and other venues, she’s played the legendary Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Navy Pier in Chicago and more.

She’s opened for stars like Air Supply, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Tim McGraw, Aaron Tippin, Blackberry Smoke, Marty Stuart, Trace Adkins, Eric Church, Big & Rich, Danielle Peck, Phil Vassar, Gretchen Wilson, Lonestar, Tracy Lawrence, Montgomery Gentry, Martina McBride and many others.

The Schmidt Brothers

Thursday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Schmidt Brothers (TSB) are Iowa’s premier variety cover band, delivering high-energy performances that will keep you singing, dancing and coming back for more.

Based in Eastern Iowa, brothers Stephen (vocals), Sam (guitar), and Gabe Schmidt (bass) have built a reputation for bringing big-stage energy to festivals, bars, weddings and community events across the Midwest.

With a setlist spanning timeless hits — from Def Leppard and Motley Crue to Lady Gaga and Brittany Spears — a TSB show is more than just a concert; it’s an experience.

Angela Meyer & The Western Stars

Friday, July 10, 5-6:30 p.m.

Angela Meyer, who calls the Quad Cities area home, keeps audiences coming back for more of her honest songwriting and dynamic performances.

Born into a family of country musicians and fans, she was given a guitar for Christmas at age 10. She fondly recalls “Grandma Darlene” teaching her those first three chords to play along to the songs coming out of their record player. By age 15, she was writing her own songs, going on to build a career in music.

Her latest release, “Blood Disease,” and can be found anywhere music is bought or streamed.

Little Texas

Friday, July 11, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

This year’s headliner is Little Texas, a group that’s earned the moniker “Hardest-Working Band in Country Music.” They’ve performed thousands of live shows and produced eight albums, with more than 7 million units sold.

Little Texas is known for numerous hits, including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” “You and Forever and Me” and many others. The group has recorded a dozen Top 20 singles and has earned multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations, winning the ACM for Top Vocal Group of 1994.

Since that time, Little Texas has continued to tour, and in 2015 they released an independent studio album, “Young for a Long Time.” The group consists of original band members Porter Howell (lead guitar and lead vocals), Dwayne O’Brien (rhythm guitar and vocals), Duane Propes (bass and vocals) and drummer Del Gray.

Shiny Shiny Black

Saturday, July 11, 1:30-3 p.m.

Husband-and-wife duo Nate and Amber Butler form the heart of Goshen, Indiana-based Shiny Shiny Black, a group that performs throughout the U.S. in traditional venues, listening rooms and festivals, and in the living rooms of listeners who want more than a concert

Whether performing as a duo or with their full band — featuring keyboardist Simon Kauffman Hurst, bassist Isaac Fisher and drummer Arthur Schroeder — Shiny Shiny Black brings both the warmth of a living room and the energy of a proper rock show. Thumpy drums and dark bass anchor rocking electric guitars, seasoned with folk instruments and keyboard textures that move between organ swells and acoustic piano. Their music spans decades of American music, from mandolins and acoustic guitars to the drum machines of “In the Air Tonight.”

Don’t miss a minute of the action

Be sure to download the official Jamboree app on App Store or Google Play. Like the event itself, the app is completely free. It’s the ultimate guide to all the action!

Visit the Jamboree website at iowa80truckstop.com/trucker-jamboree for more information or to register a show truck.