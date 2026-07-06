11 dead on Georgia highways during July 4 holiday period

As is the case during many holiday weekends, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) will conduct special enforcement initiatives during holiday travel periods.

This year’s 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

GSP said during last year’s 102-hour Independence Day holiday period, Georgia State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers made almost 500 DUI arrests, and Troopers performed nearly 320 traffic crash investigations. These crashes resulted in close to 200 injuries and 10 fatalities. Local law enforcement agencies investigated an additional five traffic fatalities statewide.

According to AAA, 61.3 million travelers took road trips last year during the July 4 holiday period.

Throughout the holiday period, State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers participated in the national Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, which targets impaired drivers, and the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) initiative, focused on reducing crashes caused by aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

Troopers, CVE Officer and local law enforcement will work across the state to identify and remove impaired drivers from Georgia roadways while also enforcing laws related to speeding, distracted driving, seat belt use, and other hazardous traffic violations.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety released its enforcement numbers on Monday from this year’s Independence Day holiday:

DUI Arrests: 424

Distracted Driving Citations: 790

Seat Belt Citations: 1,090

Lives Lost: 11

“Eleven lives were lost on Georgia’s roads during this period,” the release stated. “Each one represents a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly lives can change on our highways.”