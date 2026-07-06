Tennessee authorities arrest 3 people trafficking drugs in a big rig

DICKSON COUNTY – Tennessee authorities have busted three in a drug operation that originated in Texas on the way to Nashville.

According to a press release issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a joint investigation led by the TBI and the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force with assistance from multiple federal and local agencies has resulted in the arrest of three people.

Authorities say on July 3, agents identified a semi truck and trailer carrying cocaine that traveled from Texas to Nashville. The operation and investigation, which also included the execution of multiple search warrants in Nashville, led to the seizure of 68 kilograms of cocaine, 36 firearms, three sets of body armor, one kilogram press, and U.S. currency.

As a result of the operation, agents arrested the following individuals:

Perry White (DOB 3/22/1982), Nashville, Tennessee. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.

Jesus Garza (DOB 2/14/1981), Donna, Texas. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.

Antonio Diaz (DOB 1/19/1991), Texas City, Texas. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.