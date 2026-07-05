Man killed in crash with semi in Arkansas

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — One man died, and a juvenile was injured in a crash on Thursday involving an 18-wheeler in Arkansas.

According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police (ASP), a crash involving a 2021 Ford F150, a 2025 Freightliner, and a 2018 GMC Yukon occurred on Highland Drive in Jonesboro and took the life of a 20-year-old from Manila, Ark.

Police say Wesley Palmer, 20, of Manila, crossed the center left turn lane in his F150 and struck the semi truck. The impact of the crash, which proved fatal for Palmer, caused him to strike the Yukon.

A juvenile who was traveling in the Yukon was also injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The big rig driver’s condition was not disclosed in the report.