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Truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-55 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-55 in Missouri
A Texas truck driver died in a crash on I-55 in Missouri on Friday afternoon. (Courtesy KFVS-TV)

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A truck driver has died after a one-vehicle crash in Missouri on Friday afternoon.

A crash summary from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that a 60-year-old truck driver was killed when his Volvo 18-wheeler veered off the left of Interstate 55 in Scott County, Missouri at the 86.4 mile marker.

MSHP’s report stated the truck ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and a bridge and went airborne before striking an embankment.

Video footage from KFVS television news out of Cape Girardeau showed black smoke billowing from the crash site. The news station reported that the truck and trailer were burned up.

The driver was reportedly a native of Willis, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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