CVTA: FMCSA moves to strengthen enforcement of ELP — and safety

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) proposed a new rule that would place drivers out of service for failing to meet the English language proficiency (ELP) requirement. The proposal writes that consequence directly into the federal safety regulations, closing the gap between what the standard requires and how it is enforced, and ensuring the requirement carries the same weight in every state.

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) supports this proposal, and the reason is straightforward:

It is about safety.

Driving a commercial truck is not the same as driving a car. A tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, and the driver behind the wheel has to read the road, follow signs and communicate with an officer at the roadside without hesitation. A driver who cannot read a warning sign or answer a question during an inspection is a danger to everyone sharing the road.

English proficiency is one of the standards that makes commercial driving a profession, and it is a matter of safety, not politics.

That standard is not new, and neither is its purpose. English language proficiency has been a federal driver qualification requirement since 1937, grounded from the start in the same safety concern that drives this proposal today. A driver must be able to read and understand highway signs, communicate with the public and respond to questions during a roadside inspection.

This rule does not raise the bar or add a new burden. It takes a requirement that has always been on the books and makes the consequence for ignoring it clear and consistent rather than leaving it to guidance that can shift from year to year.

For CVTA members, that consistency is the point.

Our members already train drivers to this standard, because reading highway signage and communicating during inspections is part of what quality entry-level instruction has always meant. By codifying the requirement, this rule affirms what our members build their programs around: that meeting the federal qualification standard is the baseline for every driver entering interstate commerce, everywhere, without exception.

CVTA will submit comments in support of the proposal.

FMCSA is accepting public comments through October 9, 2026, and we encourage members to make their voices heard as well. We will continue to keep members informed as the rulemaking moves forward.

To review and comment on the Federal Register notice, click here.

This story was originally published on CVTA’s blog page on August 10, 2026. Republished with permission.