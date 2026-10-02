Forward’s annual golf tournament raises record-breaking $700,000 for veterans

DALLAS, Texas — Forward Air Corporation is announcing its 5th annual Drive for Hope Golf Tournament raised $700,000 in support of Hope For The Warriors, marking the most successful year in the event’s history.

“It is an honor to help empower the incredible work Hope does to help our veterans and their families rebuild, reconnect, and thrive,” said Shawn Stewart, president and CEO, Forward. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team, our partners and our community have built together over these five years and excited to see where we take it in the next five years.”

The milestone brings the total funds raised through the Drive for Hope event to more than $2.4 million since its inception in 2022.

Drive for Hope Golf Tournament

“Since its founding in 2022, the Drive for Hope Golf Tournament has grown into Forward’s signature philanthropic event, reflecting the company’s deep commitment to the veteran community,” Forward said. “This year’s record-breaking results underscore the strength of that commitment and the generosity of everyone who continues to show up for this cause year after year.”

The 2026 Drive for Hope event kicked off with a dinner, silent auction and live auction at Glass Cactus, bringing together sponsors, community members and supporters for an evening dedicated to honoring veterans and raising critical funds. The celebration continued Tuesday with the golf tournament at Cowboys Golf Club, drawing participants together on the course in support of Hope For The Warriors’ mission to restore a sense of self, family, and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families.

“We continue to be inspired by the growth of this event and the strength of our partnership with Forward,” said Robin Kelleher, CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “For years, the Forward team has shown up alongside us with a genuine commitment to strengthening military families. What makes this partnership so meaningful is that it goes far beyond fundraising – it’s a shared belief in what’s possible when companies, communities and organizations come together.”