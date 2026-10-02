Schneider expands driver instructor team to help grow driver capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As supply chains continue to depend on a steady pipeline of drivers, Schneider is expanding its driver training by increasing instructor positions by 26%.

“The expansion reflects the carrier’s continued commitment to maintaining a strong training program while preparing the next generation of drivers,” Schneider said.

Jobs Nationwide

According to Schneider, the additional roles will help more new hires move from onboarding to behind-the-wheel training while maintaining the company’s longstanding focus on quality training. The new positions will be concentrated across Schneider’s nationwide network of training locations that support Schneider’s driver hiring and training efforts across the country. Schneider’s expansion is designed to increase onboarding capacity for both new and experienced drivers while helping ensure its customers continue to have access to reliable transportation capacity.

“Drivers are essential to keeping the economy moving, and developing the next generation of drivers requires a commitment to helping them succeed,” said Andrea Sequin, Schneider vice president of safety. “By adding more instructors, we’re expanding our ability to train and mentor drivers, which helps us deliver the reliable service our customers expect. Consistent capacity helps sustain the long-term strength of our network.”

Building Long-Term Careers

According to Schneider, the company has the training and opportunities to help drivers build long-term careers at the carrier, including:

Company-paid CDL training programs that provide a path into the industry for individuals starting a new career.

Career advancement options, including pathways from company driver to instructor and other leadership roles throughout the organization.

Support for company drivers interested in pursuing owner-operator opportunities.

Productivity-focused operations and technology designed to help drivers maximize earnings potential and reduce unnecessary delays.

Newer-model trucks and trailers equipped with safety and efficiency technologies.

A safety-first culture supported by comprehensive onboarding, hands-on training and ongoing development.

A variety of driving opportunities, including dedicated, regional, over-the-road, intermodal and tanker positions that help provide home time and work-balance flexibility as drivers’ needs change over time.

Military-friendly career opportunities that help veterans transition their skills into transportation careers.

Instructors are Crucial

According to Schneider, instructors play a critical role in preparing drivers for successful careers on the road through hands-on training, coaching and real-world experience. Simply put, they help new hires build confidence behind the wheel. Experienced drivers have the opportunity to apply for the new instructor jobs and grow within Schneider by sharing their expertise and mentoring the next generation of drivers. Nearly 90% of the carrier’s current driver instructors were promoted from driver roles.

“Experienced drivers often look for ways to share their knowledge with newer drivers, and our driver instructor position allows them to do just that,” Sequin said. “Plus, the role gets them home every day, which is something experienced drivers often desire when considering a job change.”

The new instructor roles support Schneider’s network of approximately 14,000 company drivers and underscore the carrier’s commitment to maintaining a strong pipeline of well-trained drivers.

“Schneider believes its greatest strength is the people who reliably keep freight moving every day,” the company said.

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