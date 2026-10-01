International launches modern e-commerce site for commercial vehicle parts, Fleetrite.com

LISLE, Ill. — International Motors (International) is launching Fleetrite.com, a new e-commerce site that lets fleets, independent repair shops and owner-operators search, price and purchase the entire breadth of the International parts portfolio, from International OEM parts to Fleetrite branded all-makes parts, and third-party all-makes aftermarket parts in a single self-service transaction, 24/7.

“Our customers range from large fleets to owner-operators and independent repair shops, each with vastly different parts needs,” said Nathan Barber of Hill International Trucks, one of the co-designers of Fleetrite.com. “Fleetrite.com brings everything together in one easy-to-use solution, allowing customers to search and cross-reference parts while seeing live inventory on our shelves and at the local PDC. It makes the parts buying experience easier and keeps customers coming back.”

Fleetright

“Fleetrite.com simplifies parts management with quick parts searchability, a real-time inventory view and streamlined parts ordering,” International said. “The e-commerce site shows real-time parts availability across three sources at once – the customer’s local dealer shelf, an International parts distribution center and online inventory – so a buyer can see where a part is and when it will arrive before placing an order. Orders are fulfilled through International’s network of more than 600 International and IC Bus® dealer locations across North America.”

What Customers Can Do On Fleetrite

Search 400,000 quality OEM, Fleetrite and all-makes parts in one catalog.

View real-time availability at the local dealer, a parts distribution center or online.

See pricing and place orders 24/7 without calling a parts counter.

Order all-makes and OEM parts from the same dealer in a single transaction.

Track orders and place reorders from purchase history.

Why Launch Fleetrite

Fleetrite.com is the single, simplest source for every part of a mixed fleet – OEM and all-makes, one vendor, one order and one invoice, according to Interantional.

“Fleetrite.com puts the entire International parts catalog in the customer’s hands,” said Jordan Birch, vice president, parts, International. “Find the part, see where it is, know when you’ll have it – all without picking up the phone. That’s what keeps trucks earning.”

Fleetrite-Branded Parts

Fleetrite is an all-makes aftermarket parts brand founded in 1969. Fleetrite supplies replacement parts for commercial trucks, tractors, trailers and buses regardless of vehicle manufacturer. The brand carries more than 100 product lines and 10,000 active part numbers, each validated and backed by International.

Fleetrite parts carry an 18-month parts-and-labor warranty when installed within the International dealer network, which is among the longest coverage terms available in the heavy-duty all-makes aftermarket.

Fleetrite-branded parts are available on Fleetrite.com in addition to International OEM and third-party all-makes aftermarket parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fleetrite?

Fleetrite is an all-makes aftermarket parts brand founded in 1969. Fleetrite supplies replacement parts for commercial trucks, tractors, trailers and buses regardless of vehicle manufacturer. It products are quality assured by International at below OEM pricing and carry an 18-month parts-and-labor warranty when installed at an International or IC Bus dealer.

How to Order From Fleetrite.com

To order from Fleetrite.com, customers create an account and select their dealer’s location. From there, they can search by VIN, vehicle, SKU or part category and see transparent pricing and inventory. Parts can be ordered and shipped to the dealer or direct to location. Customers can track their parts from order to delivery. Direct ordering is available via API integration for national fleets.

Fleetrite Products

The Fleetrite product line serves all makes and models of commercial trucks, tractors, trailers and buses with more than 100 product lines with approximately 10,000 active parts numbers.

How Many Parts Distribution Centers does International Have

International has 10 parts distribution centers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

How Many Parts does International Ship Annually

International parts distribution centers ship 6.6 million parts annually.

What is International’s 24-Hour National Dealer Fill Rate

International strives to maintain a 95% fill rate to ensure products are in a dealer’s hands within 24 hours or less.