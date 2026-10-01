TCA Fleet Safety Award applications now open

WASHINGTON —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Fleet Safety Awards, recognizing carriers that demonstrate outstanding safety performance and a strong commitment to safety across their operations.

Open to all TCA carrier members, the awards recognize first-, second-, and third-place finishers across six mileage-based divisions, allowing them the opportunity to advance and compete for one of two Grand Prizes.

Why Apply

Recognize your people. Celebrate the employees, drivers and safety professionals who make safety a corporate value and give them the recognition they deserve.

Showcase your safety culture. Being recognized as a Fleet Safety Award winner demonstrates that safety is more than a policy, it’s part of how your company operates.

Stand out as a safe carrier. Recognition from TCA gives an opportunity to share your commitment to safety with customers, employees, drivers and industry peers.

Apply Today

Winners of the award will be honored at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention in Las Vegas from Feb. 28 – March 3, 2027.

“Thank you to our presenting sponsors, Great West Casualty Company and Gallagher,” TCA said.

Click here to apply.

If you have any questions about the award, please reach out to David Heller with TCA’s safety and policy team at [email protected]