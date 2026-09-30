Flanagan-White merges with Zipp Express

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In a transformative movement for regional freight and supply chain operations, Flanagan-White Delivery / Flanagan-White Express, LLC is officially merging with Zipp Express.

“The strategic combination unites two of the region’s most established carrier networks to form one of the largest locally owned and operated trucking, expedited delivery and logistics companies in the Midwest,” a company press release said.

Flanagan-White

Founded in 1978, Flanagan-White built an enduring nearly 50-year reputation across Missouri, Ill. and the lower 48 states for its 2-hour local rush deliveries, hazardous materials transport and specialized freight capabilities. When Matt Carswell, president of Flanagan-White, made the decision to plan his retirement, his top priority was ensuring that his clients and team transitioned to a carrier with identical values and superior operational capabilities. Seeking a trusted home for his family company’s legacy, Carswell reached out directly to Beth Sprenger, president of Zipp Express. The two leaders established an immediate rapport, uniting under a shared philosophy centered on driver retention, modern technology, and old-fashioned customer care, according to the release

“Flanagan-White has a storied history in St. Louis transportation, built on nearly five decades of unwavering reliability, driver dedication and exceptional customer service,” Sprenger said. “We are deeply honored that Matt chose Zipp Express to carry on that legacy. Our promise to Flanagan-White’s customers is simple: you will receive the exact same commitment to care, promptness, and personal attention you have trusted for decades, enhanced by our expanded fleet, advanced systems and expanded warehousing footprint.”

Merger Details

Under the merger agreement, Flanagan-White’s clients gain immediate access to an expanded fleet of over 30 versatile vehicles—ranging from cargo vans and box trucks to heavy-duty tractor-trailers and specialized trailers. Furthermore, Flanagan-White’s warehousing and inventory operations will fold seamlessly into Zipp Express’s modern 50,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Earth City, Mo.

“When I began planning my retirement, my main concern was ensuring my customers and team would be in the absolute best hands,” Carswell said. “From my very first meeting with Beth and Zipp’s director of operations, Jeremy Land, it was clear that Zipp Express shares our core values. Beth has assembled an outstanding team and implemented forward-looking technology and logistics systems that will ensure high-quality, seamless service for our customers well into the future. I could not be more comfortable with this transition.”

Zipp’s 50,000-square-foot facility allows it to combine institutional expertise with unmatched operational scale. Everything at Zipp – the facility, business systems and staffing – is built for high-throughput efficiency, giving combined customers reliable on-time delivery, immediate access to superior storage, rapid turnaround times and excellent customer communication. To ensure a smooth transition, Matt will be joining the Zipp team on, at least, an interim basis, according to the release.