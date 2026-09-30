WEX launches Verified Vendors, connecting customers to OTR solutions

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX is launching Verified Vendors, a new resource that helps over-the-road (OTR) customers discover and connect with vetted third-party providers offering products and services to help them operate and grow their businesses.

“Verified Vendors gives our customers a faster, more trusted way to find the third-party services that matter most to their business,” said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager for OTR at WEX. “Instead of navigating a fragmented market on their own, carriers and owner-operators can start their search from a curated set of providers WEX brings together in one convenient location. It’s a natural extension of how WEX supports customers beyond our own products.”

Verified Vendors

Through Verified Vendors, WEX OTR customers can explore curated partner offerings and connect with providers through a streamlined referral experience all in one place.

According to WEX, third-party value-added services, from equipment financing and toll reconciliation to hotel booking and navigation, are essential for managing and expanding OTR trucking operations, but finding and accessing vetted providers is fragmented and time-consuming. The Verified Vendors program is designed to close that gap by giving customers a centralized place to learn about relevant solutions and understand their benefits and eligibility before connecting with a provider.

At launch, Verified Vendors connects customers with providers across several categories, including:

BestPass — Toll transponders

Engine — Hotel and travel reservations

MapUp — Toll reconciliation

TFS Financial — Equipment financing

TruckerPath — Navigation

SCI — Terminal Hardware and Software

Program Expansion

Customers can access Verified Vendors at no cost and submit requests to connect with participating providers directly through the WEX platform. The vendor lineup is expected to grow over time as WEX continues to add providers based on customer needs and program performance.

“Driven by mutual trust, the joint effort between SCI and WEX enhances market penetration while ensuring maximum customer satisfaction and retention,” said Tal Ezra, CEO at SCI. “Fleet managers and drivers get one card, one system and one clear picture of their fuel, and Verified Vendors makes it easier than ever to get there. It’s a great step forward for everyone involved.”

A Trusted Resource

According to WEX, for fleets and owner-operators, that means less time spent independently researching vendors and more confidence in knowing where to start. For WEX, Verified Vendors creates a scalable way to deepen its relationships with industry providers and extend its role as a trusted resource for carriers across the industry.

“Fleets should know what every trip costs and have the tools to protect their margins,” said Brad Alt, head of sales for MapUp. “Our partnership with WEX brings that vision to life across MapUp’s platform; from route planning, fuel optimization, driver navigation, to GPS-based real-time toll billing and auditing, helping them decide where to fuel, guide drivers on the road, recover costs faster and catch overcharge. As more fleets turn to us to connect these workflows, WEX’s Verified Vendors portal makes it easier to access the right capabilities through a relationship they already trust, with one shared goal: making every trip more predictable and profitable.”

WEX OTR customers can begin exploring Verified Vendors today by reaching out to their WEX sales representative or by clicking here.

The launch of Verified Vendors comes on the heel of its recent announcement regarding the launch of cardless fuel payments for OTR customers.