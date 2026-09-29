Driver shortage and turnover outpace economic concerns in 2026 Carrier Survey

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency in partnership with People. Data. Analytics (PDA) are releasing the results of their 2026 Carrier Survey.

The national survey gathered responses from motor carriers to examine the challenges and priorities shaping driver recruiting, retention, compensation, workforce planning and artificial intelligence adoption across the trucking industry.

This year’s findings reveal that driver-related workforce challenges now outweigh broader economic concerns. 71% of carriers identified the driver shortage as a top concern, followed closely by driver turnover at 68%. Driver compensation ranked third at 42%, ahead of inflation, freight-market conditions, fuel prices and regulatory issues.

Shrinking Driver Pool

“Carriers are preparing for a driver market that is becoming increasingly competitive,” said Brian Johnston, president of Conversion. “The survey shows that fleets are not simply trying to generate more applicants. They are competing for a limited pool of experienced drivers while preparing to support future freight demand. That makes recruiting speed, candidate quality and the ability to retain the drivers already in the fleet more important than ever.”

According to the survey, competition is especially high for experienced company drivers, with 95% of respondents actively recruiting this segment. Carriers identified the shrinking pool of qualified drivers and increased competition for experienced drivers as their leading recruiting pressures.

Compensation and Turnover Rates

Compensation strategies are also changing. More than half of respondents increased driver pay during the previous six months, including 46% that made an increase within the past 90 days. Altogether, 83% of carriers have recently increased pay, plan to increase it or are considering an adjustment.

The survey also uncovered a significant gap between carriers’ understanding of turnover and their ability to identify it early. While 71% are somewhat or extremely confident that they understand why drivers leave, 86% typically recognize that a driver is at risk less than 30 days before departure or do not find out until the driver resigns. No respondents reported typically identifying turnover risk more than 60 days in advance.

“Knowing why a driver left helps explain what happened, but it does not necessarily give a carrier enough time to prevent the next resignation,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “The real opportunity is to create earlier visibility through ongoing feedback, driver data and proactive communication. Carriers need to identify dissatisfaction while there is still time to address it.”

The Impact of AI

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a larger part of carrier operations. Only 9% of respondents said they are not using AI, while the remaining 91% are researching, testing or actively using the technology in some capacity. Driver recruiting is the leading AI application at 61%, followed by marketing and advertising at 41%.

However, AI governance is trailing adoption. 58% of carriers do not have an AI committee or similar group responsible for oversight, highlighting the need for clear accountability as AI use expands across departments within a motor carrier.

The 2026 Carrier Survey gives trucking leaders a practical benchmark for evaluating recruiting, retention, driver compensation, workforce readiness, and AI adoption in an increasingly competitive driver market. Access the full 2026 Carrier Survey report here.