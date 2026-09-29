New CDL training program opens doors to trucking careers in North Carolina

SANFORD, N.C. — Aspiring truck drivers in North Carolina have a new route to a career behind the wheel, thanks to a partnership between FleetForce Truck Driver Training and Central Carolina Community College (CCCC).

The new CDL training program, located on CCCC’s Lee Main Campus in Sanford, marks FleetForce’s first North Carolina location — and its 16th nationwide.

“We are pleased to be FleetForce’s first North Carolina partner, allowing CCCC to continue supporting this excellent career opportunity for our students while building the skilled driver workforce our employers need to grow,” said Lisa Chapman, president of CCCC.

According to a company statement, FleetForce’s training programs are designed to equip aspiring drivers with the skills required to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL), including Class A, B and C certifications. Led by licensed instructors, the program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training to ensure students can safely operate commercial vehicles. In addition, the programs offers job placement opportunities through the Pre-Hire program, a network of trusted employer partners. FleetForce separately partners with nationally recognized businesses to train existing teams through customized CDL programs.

“Our goal has always been to open doors for more people to join this vital and lucrative industry,” said Tra Williams, president of FleetForce Truck Driver Training.

“Providing high-quality CDL training gives our graduates access to rewarding, high-paying career opportunities,” he continued. “It also strengthens America’s logistics industry and makes interstate commerce safer and more reliable, all while strengthening workforces in communities like the Piedmont Region.”

FleetForce’s partnership with CCCC aligns with North Carolina’s efforts to fill more than 270,000 jobs in the trucking industry alone, representing nearly 7% of the state’s total workforce. It also coincides with FleetForce’s Next10,000 fall recruitment campaign, which ensures job interviews for all qualified students at any of its locations nationwide.

In addition to CCCC, FleetForce partners with 15 other colleges and municipalities nationwide and plans to expand into several new markets this year. For more information, visit cccc.edu/cdl.