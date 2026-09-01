FleetForce celebrates 10,000 CDL graduates; launches ‘Next10,000’ recruitment campaign

FleetForce Truck Driver Training on Aug. 31, 2026, announced the launch of “Next10,000,” a national fall recruitment campaign in celebration of the program’s first 10,000 graduates.

“Ten thousand graduates means 10,000 new careers and answers to a deficit that touches every American who buys anything delivered by truck,” said Tra Williams, president and CEO of FleetForce. “We’re not slowing down.

“Next10,000 is our commitment to find and train the next generation of professional drivers until we’ve resolved the national driver shortage,” he continued.

FleetForce launched the campaign launched at a ceremony at State College of Florida, which hosts weekly CDL training. The event was attended by dignitaries including Jesse Elison, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Jesse Elison; Florida Senate President Designate Jim Boyd; Scott Perry, president of the Florida Trucking Association; Heather Cunningham, chief of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ commercial vehicle and driver services bureau; and other local officials.

Honoring the program’s 10,001st student

The ceremony also honored FleetForce’s 10,001st student, Drexyl Eitniear, who received an on-the-spot job offer from Swift Transportation — which he accepted.

Eitniear, a resident of Sarasota, Florida, says he was surprised to be named the 10,001st graduate. He says he decided to earn a CDL after feeling defeated by several unreliable gig jobs over the years.

“This career path is the best thing to happen to me and my family,” he said. “My grandfather had a successful truck driving career, so with faith, I believe I can do the same thing.”

Carrier partnerships

Williams credits FleetForce’s milestone to the public-private partnership model upon which the program is built — a network of colleges, companies and municipalities — that supports students from CDL enrollment through employment.

“It takes a village, and 10,000 graduates is proof of what that village can do,” Williams said.

Through a partnership with Swift, FleetForce guarantees job interviews for every qualified student at any of its training locations across the U.S.

“Our business operates on safe, well-trained professional drivers, and Fleetforce consistently delivers them,” said Kort Chase, vice president of recruitment at Swift Transportation.

“Expanding this partnership through Next10,000 was an easy decision for us,” he continued. “When we can offer a graduate a job on the spot, that tells you everything about the quality and expectations of this program.”

As federal oversight of CDL training and licensing tightens, FleetForce calls on other motor carriers to participate in the Next10,000 campaign. Prospective students and partners can find out more at fleetforcetruckdrivertraining.com.