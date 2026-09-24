Water Pik cargo theft comes back to ‘bite’ Memphis man

Stolen load leads to 2-year federal prison sentence, $420,000 restitution order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who got his hands on a stolen truckload of Water Piks has learned that cargo theft can leave a pretty painful bite.

Gregory Luss, 44, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $420,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to possession of goods stolen from an interstate shipment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

The case dates to Oct. 20, 2023, when a tractor-trailer loaded with Water Pik products destined for Amazon was stolen in Memphis. According to information presented in court, Luss listed a large inventory of Water Pik products for sale that same day on an eBay account registered in his name.

The plot thickened — and apparently required considerably more than good oral hygiene — after Luss delivered many of the stolen products to an unsuspecting buyer in Texas.

Authorities say Luss later attempted to steal the Water Piks back from the buyer. When he was caught in the act, Luss fled in his delivery truck, striking a warehouse manager before leading law enforcement onto the interstate. During the escape, he struck six vehicles carrying a total of 18 people, according to federal prosecutors.

Luss pleaded guilty March 3, 2026, to possessing goods stolen from an interstate shipment. On Sept. 16, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced him to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay more than $420,000 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant couldn’t resist a little dental commentary of his own, noting that Luss’ accommodations for the next two years will be somewhat less luxurious.

“Instead of a luxury Water Pik, inmate Luss will now have a standard prison-issued toothbrush in the Bureau of Prisons,” Dunavant said.

The case was investigated by the FBI Cargo Theft Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Delery.