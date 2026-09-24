Answer the call: Carriers, drivers needed to help Wreaths Across America ‘move the mission’ for 2026

Join the WAA Honor Fleet to help honor the nation’s military veterans

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Autumn has only just begun, but it’s already wreath season for Wreaths Across America (WAA). The national nonprofit has officially issued the 2026 call for carriers and drivers to transport sponsored evergreen wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries across the United States and around the world.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 19, with more than 6,000 participating locations. More than 30 new lanes are available, bringing the total number to 730. That means there are plenty of service opportunities for carriers and drivers to help “move the mission.”

Click here to view open lanes for 2026.

“The WAA Honor Fleet is made up of carriers and trucking professionals who go the extra mile to serve those who served us. By hauling sponsored wreaths, drivers honor veterans laid to rest, and ensure the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach reaches every community,” said Courtney George, WAA’s director of trucking and industry relations. “Joining the Honor Fleet means making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”

In a Sept. 23 statement, WAA noted that participation in the Honor Fleet gives carriers an opportunity to support veterans and their families while providing drivers with a chance to connect with communities along their routes. Drivers delivering sponsored wreaths are often greeted by WAA volunteers upon arrival at participating cemeteries.

“Becoming a Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet partner is about much more than moving veterans’ wreaths,” said Graig Morin, founder and president of Biddeford, Maine-based Brown Dog Carriers. “It gives carriers an opportunity to engage with employees in a meaningful mission while building pride within the organization and strengthening connections in the communities you serve. Participation also provides valuable visibility for companies looking to distinguish themselves, reach potential new drivers and demonstrate their commitment to veterans, military families and the communities they call home.”

For more information, visit learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/2026-open-lanes-available or email [email protected].