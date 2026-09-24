Cooking with gas? Maybe, after 2 busted for stealing cargo of cooking oil

Two men have pleaded guilty in a cargo theft incident in New York.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), on two separate dates in early September, two men appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Guodeng Chen and Didi Huang pleaded guilty to transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce, respectively. On those dates, the U.S. Attorney’s office filed superseding informations charging both individuals for their roles in a conspiracy to steal, transport, and sell used cooking oil.

In April 2022, Chen, President and CEO of FJUVO Collections LLC, and Huang, owner of Rong Cheng Packaging Supply Inc., caused 90,000 pounds of stolen, used cooking oil to be shipped from New York to a refinery in Erie, Pennsylvania.

No other details of the case were released, other than the DOT-OIG is conducting the investigation jointly with Homeland Security Investigations.