One injured in crash involving 3 semi-trucks

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 29 in Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the crash occurred southbound on I-29 at the 112.4 mile marker, two miles north of Rockport.

Police say two of the big rigs, a 2022 Freightliner and a 2026 Volvo VNL were stopped in traffic due to another crash ahead when the driver of a 2020 Freighliner failed to slow down and hit the other Freightliner in the rear of the trailer, causing it to do the same to the Volvo.

The driver of the 2022 Frieghtliner suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.