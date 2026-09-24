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One injured in crash involving 3 semi-trucks

By Bruce Guthrie -
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One injured in crash involving 3 semi-trucks
Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 29 in Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 29 in Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 29 in Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the crash occurred southbound on I-29 at the 112.4 mile marker, two miles north of Rockport.

Police say two of the big rigs, a 2022 Freightliner and a 2026 Volvo VNL were stopped in traffic due to another crash ahead when the driver of a 2020 Freighliner failed to slow down and hit the other Freightliner in the rear of the trailer, causing it to do the same to the Volvo.

The driver of the 2022 Frieghtliner suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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