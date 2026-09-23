CVSA releases results from human trafficking initiative

Commercial motor vehicle law enforcement personnel in 10 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces participated in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) special human trafficking awareness, identification and prevention initiative associated with this summer’s international men’s football/soccer competition.

CVSA issued a release last week delivering the results of that initiative.

The release stated that participating jurisdictions distributed 4,484 human trafficking awareness materials, including 2,851 wallet cards, 767 window decals, 704 postcards and 162 posters. Enforcement personnel also delivered 37 presentations, hosted 11 public events and made 41 media contacts before and during the international men’s football/soccer competition. Data was collected from June 1 through July 30.

“The goal of the special initiative was to increase awareness of human trafficking risks associated with large-scale international events, such as the football/soccer competition, and educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers and the public about the warning signs of human trafficking and how to report suspected activity,” the release stated.

Reported outreach activities included discussing human trafficking reporting resources with drivers at the conclusion of inspections, incorporating anti-trafficking information on inspection reports, distribution of wallet cards and decals, and media outreach to promote the campaign.

“Roadside inspections present an opportunity for enforcement personnel to potentially identify human trafficking situations,” CVSA stated. “Therefore, commercial motor vehicle inspections were also a part of this initiative. Inspectors conducted 4,340 Level I, II and III Inspections and reported 237 commercial motor vehicles with passengers, 244 authorized passengers and three unauthorized passengers.”

CVSA, in close collaboration with TAT, launched the special initiative as millions of fans, workers and visitors prepared to travel throughout North America for the international competition. The Alliance emphasized vigilance within the commercial motor vehicle community because inspectors, professional drivers and transportation personnel regularly work in locations where they may encounter indicators of exploitation.